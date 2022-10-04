Jonny Bairstow claims Bob Willis Trophy, Jordan Cox and Freya Kemp among CWC award winners

Jonny Bairstow’s prolific Test comeback has been recognized after being named as the inaugural winner of the Bob Willis Trophy. Bairstow, who is expected to be out until the new year after breaking his leg and dislocating his ankle while playing golf last month, was presented with the award at the Cricket Writers’ Club’s annual end-of-season luncheon.

Named after the former England fast bowler and presenter and sponsored by Smile Group Travel, the Bob Willis Trophy has been contested twice by the provinces but is now awarded to England’s Player of the Year – male after a vote by members of the CWC or woman.

Jordan Cox was voted NV Play Young Cricketer of the Year after a strong season in a variety of formats for Kent and Oval Invincibles, while Nat Sciver won the Women’s Cricket Award. Freya Kemp, the 17-year-old all-rounder, was named Greater than Gin Emerging Cricketer of the Year, while Keith Barker of Hampshire won the LV= Insurance County Championship Player of the Year award. Josh Price was named Lord’s Taverner’s Disability Cricketer of the Year.

Bairstow enjoyed the best form of his career, scoring six Test centuries during the October-September judging period, before suffering a freak leg fracture ahead of the third Test against South Africa. Speaking with the Telegraphhe elaborated on the extent of the injury, which included multiple fractures and tire damage and required surgery to insert a metal plate, as well as the circumstances of the incident at the Pannal Golf Club.

“There is quite a steep slope that goes to the tee box,” he said. “I’ve played that course many times and because we played early in the morning, whether the track had water or dew, it was slippery.

“Normally when you slip you fall on your butt, which would have been fine as there’s plenty of cushion in there. But this time I was trying to regain my balance, my left ankle twisted to the right, dislocated and my weight went through my left lower leg I heard it snap right away.

“I took a few steps down and slipped. By the time I collapsed, I was three quarters of the way down. It’s all a blur, it happened so fast.

“I screamed. Uncontrollable screams, like you hear on a rugby field. The adrenaline kicked in and I knew I needed an ambulance. We immediately called the head physio in England and asked where to go and what to do.” to do. The next three hours without painkillers were not so much fun.”

The injury forced Bairstow to leave England’s T20 World Cup campaign and Pakistan test tour in December. No return date has been set, but he could miss the entire winter schedule, including trips to South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

“Everything should heal, but it will take time,” he said. “Obviously I’m very disappointed. I’ve been pretty optimistic over the past month because it’s so bizarre what happened, it’s hard to get angry about it. It’s so bizarre that’s happened.”

None of the other CWC award winners needed crutches. Cox won the prestigious Young Cricketer award, first awarded in 1950, after his first call-up to the T20I squad touring Pakistan. Although Cox has yet to win his first cap, he is looking to push for England roster in all formats.

“I would love to play all three formats,” said Cox. “I feel my game is very adaptable. Obviously test cricket is the pinnacle, so to play for England in a test match would be the pinnacle of my career if I end up doing that.”

Kemp, unable to attend due to school demands, became the second consecutive teen to win the Emerging Cricketer Award — after Alice Capsey — after a summer debuting internationally in both limited-overs formats, as well as the second-largest. youngest woman to score for England for half a century.

Sciver was selected by the Women’s Cricket Award panel after scoring two hundred during England’s run to the 50-over World Cup final, as well as a first Test century against South Africa in June. There was also an award for veteran navigator Katherine Brunt, who won the Peter Smith Award for “outstanding contribution to presenting cricket to the public”.