Jonnie Irwin shares his family’s Marrakesh trip after being diagnosed with cancer.

Jonnie Irwin is enjoying a family trip to Marrakesh this week and keeping fans updated on the trip via social media.

The 49-year-old TV presenter shared a snippet of the Moroccan city’s stunning scenery on Thursday as he leaned over the man who drove it to take the photo, joking, “Let me know when this is awkward.”

It comes after he revealed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 terminal lung cancer in August 2020, which then spread to his brain.

And A Place In The Sun decided not to renew its presenting contract after the news, claiming they couldn’t get proper insurance to travel for the show.

Jonnie shared a collection of videos to his Instagram Stories showing off the scenery from his car window.

The host leaned over the friend who was driving him around and said, “Let me know if this gets awkward.”

“About two minutes ago,” the friend said as Jonnie turned the camera to show him leaning over and flattening him.

He also shared videos on his Instagram grid, giving a peek at his beautiful home before the trip while showing off the bright blue outdoor pool.

And rushing to the comments, a large handful of his 139,000 followers wished the star a safe trip and gushed that he “deserves it,” calling him an “inspiration.”

“No one deserves this more than you and your precious family, keep making the memories,” one fan wrote.

While he also recently enjoyed a trip to Paris with his wife Jess Holmes, whom he married in 2016.

Jonnie revealed last month that he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020 and had only 6 months to live.

What a view: He also shared videos to his Instagram grid, giving a peek at his beautiful home before the trip while showing off the clear blue outdoor pool

And the presenter was heartbroken after revealing the diagnosis to his bosses on the show A Place In The Sun – who subsequently dropped him from the host role.

Free Form Productions, which makes the programme, said they were ‘unable to obtain adequate insurance cover’ for him to continue filming internationally during the Covid-19 crisis and said they were ‘frustrated’ with the decision understood.

A statement released to MailOnline read: ‘Jonnie has been a hugely important part of the A Place In The Sun family for over 18 years and we were all deeply saddened by his diagnosis.

Loved by everyone in the production, no stone was left unturned to enable Jonnie to continue his international filming with us during Covid, but the production company was unable to secure adequate insurance cover for him.

Not anymore: The presenter was heartbroken after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis to the bosses of the show A Place In The Sun – who subsequently dropped him from the host role

“While we were unable to continue filming abroad with him, we are delighted that he was able to continue to be part of our team in the UK for exhibitions. Of course, we understand how frustrating this must be for him during this incredibly difficult time.

The former estate agent’s TV career began in 2004 when he was selected from hundreds of applicants to co-host Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun with Jasmine Harman.

He was the programme’s longest-serving presenter, alongside Jasmine, who is still with the show.