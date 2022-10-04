Jones back in Connecticut for Sandy Hook defamation trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Alex Jones returned to a Connecticut courthouse on Tuesday, where he is expected to reiterate his stand in his defamation trial as a jury decides how much he should pay for spreading the lie that the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax in 2012.

Jones is expected to appear as a defense witness on Wednesday as his attorney begins to present a case that would require minimal damage to the families of eight shooting victims and an FBI agent.

Jones already testified at the plaintiffs’ presentation last month — a controversial appearance in which he called a lawyer for the victims’ families an ambulance fighter.

“I’ve said sorry hundreds of times and I’m done saying sorry,” Jones said.

Jones was found default liable for damages to plaintiffs without trial last year, as a result of what the judge called his repeated failure to provide documents to their lawyers. The six-member jury will now decide how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, should pay plaintiffs for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Outside the courthouse, Jones again told reporters on Tuesday that the trial had been rigged and that the default verdict was a lie. That sparked a courtroom discussion about what Jones is allowed to say on the witness stand and how he will be instructed by the judge.

During his Infowars show, Jones has aired commercials for products in his online store that show him on the booth, with the web address where people can buy coins, cryptocurrency and other things. He has also asked his viewers to help him raise $500,000 for his legal defense.

The trial is being held in Waterbury, about 20 miles from the scene of the Newtown school shooting.

Francine Wheeler, the mother of victim Ben Wheeler, was the first of three Sandy Hook family members to take the stand on Tuesday as the plaintiffs concluded their presentation.

She was one of more than a dozen relatives of victims who often gave emotional testimony about death and rape threats, mail from conspiracy theorists with photos of dead children, and face-to-face confrontations with people who told them their children or wives or mothers never existed. .

Wheeler told of a conversation with the mother of another shooting victim at a gun violence conference in which the woman called her a liar.

She told the jury that it is hard enough living with her son’s death.

“It’s a very different thing when people take everything about your boy, who’s gone, and your surviving child, and your husband, and everything you’ve ever done in your life that’s on the internet harassing and ridiculing you,” he said. they.

Relatives said the harassment has not stopped, despite the fact that nearly 10 years have passed since the shooting.

Jones’ attorney, Norman Pattis, tries to limit the damage the jury awards. In cross-examination of witnesses, he tried to show that Jones was not directly associated with many cases of intimidation and threat, and he accused the relatives of the victims of exaggeration.

Jones has admitted in recent years that the shooting took place, but claims the families are being used to push through a gun control and anti-freedom of speech agenda. He also believes that the right to free speech allows him to question whether events, such as the Sandy Hook shooting, really happened.

In a similar lawsuit last month in Austin, Texas, home of Jones and Infowars, a jury ordered him to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, over the hoax lies. A third such trial in Texas, involving two other parents, is expected to begin by the end of the year.

