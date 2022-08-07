JonBenet Ramsey’s fingernail samples, long johns and underwear should undergo modern-day DNA testing

Amateur investigators called on the Boulder Police Department to retest key evidence from the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey using modern DNA and genealogy technology to finally find her killer.

Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of detective Lou Smit who first proposed the intruder theory that the Ramsey family had nothing to do with the murder of their 6-year-old daughter, which took place on Christmas Day 1996.

Smit-Marra and a team of 12 volunteer investigators have come to support her father’s theory, calling on police to retest JonBenet’s underwear, long johns and fingernail scrapings for DNA they believe could lead directly to the killer.

‘The Ramseys’ didn’t do it, and this case can be solved using the DNA evidence the killer left at the crime scene,” Smit-Marra and cold case investigator John Anderson said. American sun.

They believe that modern DNA tracing techniques — including the use of genealogy databases — can finally uncover the identity of the pageant queen’s killer, as those methods haven’t been tried before for evidence.

Had she lived, JonBenet would have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Saturday.

The investigator’s plea comes as the Boulder PD issued a rare statement defending their investigation after someone tweeted to them “you’re the problem” while asking why they aren’t retesting the DNA.

“Your information is incorrect. The Boulder Police Department regularly meets with multiple entities related to this investigation, including private labs, the FBI, CBI, the Attorney General’s Office and others,” Boulder PD tweeted.

Smit-Marra and her team said the researchers should reexamine the DNA they have “in the specific format needed to conduct forensic genealogy research.”

“We ask that the lab that tested the long johns use their current technology to potentially identify more markers and/or separate mixed DNA,” they said, “this would just take a call from the Boulder Police Department.”

They said that if the department doesn’t want to open such an investigation, they should hire a private company that deals in forensic genealogy to handle it.

“Newly found DNA markers can then be tested in the format needed to do forensic genealogy,” said Smit-Mara, “then retain an expert to conduct a ‘family’ DNA search for relatives of the victims.” killer in CODIS using the DNA profile of the killer currently in CODIS.”

The team’s efforts are funded through a GoFundMe and are in conjunction with a request from the Ramsey the Ramsey family to Colorado Governor Jared Polis to turn over Boulder’s investigation to a private research firm.

Governor Polis told the Sun in a statement that no ruling has yet been made on the matter.

JonBenet’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey. Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of Detective Lou Smit, the investigator who first proposed the intruder theory that the Ramsey family had nothing to do with the murder of their 6-year-old daughter

Smit-Marra and Anderson said the Boulder PD was somewhat cooperative in their efforts at first, but turned cold when they revealed they were focusing on the theory exonerating the Ramsey family.

It was widely believed that the family was responsible for the bizarre murder of the young beauty queen. One possible explanation was that JonBenet’s mother, Patsy, strangled her in a fit of rage after discovering that the girl had wet her bed.

The family’s innocence was not considered by researchers until Smit’s intruder theory postulated that a random intruder could be the culprit.

“Our team met twice with the Boulder Police detectives and the Boulder District Attorney to share what we were doing and the results of our independent DNA analysis,” they said.

“Unfortunately, our last request for a meeting was turned down when I confirmed that the purpose of our meeting was related to Lou Smith’s Intruder Theory, which eliminates the Ramsey family and focuses on efforts to identify her killer.”

Despite their silence on Smit-Marra, the Boulder PD seems to have a soft spot for the 26-year-old cold case, as they gave a rare and sharp response to an obscure tweet urging them to do nothing.

‘Have JonBenet’s DNA retested!!!! Why wouldn’t you want to put the killer behind bars?! Either it will prove what the police thought, or it won’t! You are the problem!’ a user tweeted in the department on July 28.

The department strongly reprimanded the user, saying their information was incorrect and that they were actively investigating the murder in a lengthy response.

JonBenet Ramsey’s headstone. She died in 1996 at the age of six and her murder has never been solved

Ramsey’s Colorado home during the 1996 JonBenet murder investigation

Ramsey’s Colorado home in January 1996, as investigators scoured the property for clues to the JonBenet’s murder

“In this ever and rapidly changing field of DNA analysis and testing, we are in constant dialogue with these research stakeholders to evaluate how best to act given the legal and scientific rules and restrictions.

“Due to the long time since this crime first took place, Boulder Police must be extremely careful when handling evidence and analysis.

The Boulder Police Department has been talking to members of the Ramsey family over the past few years who have taken care of… [sic] information to investigators.

‘Detectives have never stopped investigating incoming leads and having the DNA tested in CODIS on a daily basis.’

In response, JonBenet’s half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey, expressed skepticism about the true magnitude of the official investigators’ efforts.

‘Holy Mole! A real response from @boulderpolice!,” he wrote in a tweet, “So here’s the problem…they talk a big game, but every feeler I get out there tells me something different. Not to mention a terrible track record. Are you giving them the benefit of the doubt?’