Jonathan Trott has been appointed Afghanistan head coach in the absence of ex-batter Graham Thorpe

Jonathan Trott has been named Afghanistan head coach just four months after Graham Thorpe was appointed.

Trott, 41, will join the squad early next month on the tour of Ireland with fellow ex-England batter Thorpe who is still too ill to take on the role.

In March, the Professional Cricketers’ Association released a statement on behalf of Thorpe saying: “His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we are asking for privacy for him and his family at this time.”

Trott, who has worked intermittently with English batsmen for the past two years, said: ‘I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to guide one of international cricket’s most exciting teams through an amazing year for their development. as a team.

“I also believe that Afghanistan has proved to be a hotbed of talent and has produced players who are able to play the game in their own style and with unparalleled passion.

“I can’t wait to get started with a group of players who are clearly capable of achieving results in a style that the Afghan people will be proud of.”

Afghanistan is currently third in the qualifier for next year’s World Over-50s World Cup, behind England and Bangladesh, and are hoping to improve their Twenty20 rankings by 10 in a five-game run against the Irish.