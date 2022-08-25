Jonathan Thurston’s daughter dresses up as her famous father for book week

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jonathan Thurston’s daughter Frankie has proven to be her father’s biggest fan.

On Thursday, the NRL star’s nine-year-old daughter dressed up as her famous father during book week.

In a photo Jonathan’s wife Samantha Lynch shared on Instagram, Frankie was wearing a North Queensland Cowboys jersey and matching shorts.

Jonathan Thurston’s Daughter Is A LOT Of Daddy’s Girl As She Dressed Up As Her Famous Dad For Book Week

She also wore a head guard and pulled facial hair on her chin for the costume.

Frankie smiled and posed while holding a book written by her father and a Cowboys football.

Jonathan’s daughter stole the show in 2015 when she was photographed with a dark-skinned doll wearing it onto the pitch at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

In a photo Jonathan’s wife Samantha Lynch shared on Instagram, Frankie was wearing a North Queensland Cowboys jersey and matching shorts. Pictured Frankie and sister Charlie

Photos of the rugby league star emotionally embracing his daughter quickly went viral on social media as many called it the “best picture” of the grand final at the time.

“Tears in this house, watching JT with his wife and daughter. What an outstanding Australian,” Shannon Keightley tweeted.

Best image from #NRLGF. Johnathan Thurston, fiancee Samantha with daughter and her doll,” wrote another user.

Jonathan’s daughter stole the show in 2015 when she was photographed with a dark-skinned doll wearing it onto the pitch at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium

“Thurston’s daughter’s doll has a Cowboys jersey on too,” said another.

The heartwarming scenes came after North Queensland defeated Brisbane 17-16 thanks to a golden point kick in extra time from Jonathan.

Johnathan and his wife Samantha also share daughter Charlie Grace Thurston.