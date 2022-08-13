Jonathan Ross says Radio 2 has gotten duller after Sachsgate scandal

<!–

Jonathan Ross claims the BBC has become risk averse and duller after his Sachsgate scandal on Radio 2.

The Corporation faced a public backlash after the 2008 incident, when comedian Russell Brand and the TV host called beloved Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs during Brand’s show, leaving lewd messages on his answering machine.

Brand also bragged about having sex with Sachs’ granddaughter Georgina Baillie, with whom he had a brief relationship.

At the time, the BBC fired Brand and suspended Ross for three months, as well as being fined £150,000 by regulator Ofcom.

Ross, who hosted a show on Radio 2 for ten years, admits he rarely tunes in now. Speaking to Dermot O’Leary on his Audible podcast, he said, “I wish it was a little more interesting.

‘Often it feels like they don’t take risks anymore, which they used to do.

“Of course I’m part of the reason they don’t do that anymore because of my and Russell’s huge cock on his show.

“It’s one of the reasons why they let themselves back into a ‘Oh, don’t take any chances, don’t take any chances’.

‘I sympathize with that to a certain extent, but that’s why I don’t listen to it much.’

Last week, Paul O’Grady became the last big name to leave Radio 2’s weekly program, following Steve Wright and Vanessa Feltz.

Despite the public outcry over what became known as Sachsgate – which was even discussed in parliament – Ross did not consider walking away from the broadcaster, claiming the issue had been “blown out of all proportion”.

Ross recalled the incident and added: “I didn’t want the people who went before me and went for Russell to win. That would have been their victory.

“I didn’t want to throw anyone under the bus, but after the recording I basically said, ‘You know you can’t put that out unless we’re [Sachs’s] permission? You have to make sure…’ That’s why the BBC couldn’t fire me.’

Sachs, who died in 2016 at the age of 86, said the couple’s “unsoapy chatter was deeply hurtful”.