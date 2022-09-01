Jonathan Ross is pictured driving a Nissan S Cargo

<!–

Jonathan Ross is known for his eclectic sense of style when it comes to his clothes – and he seems to be just as much like-minded when it comes to his car collection.

The presenter, 61, was pictured in a crazy two-tone green classic Nissan S Cargo in north London on Thursday morning.

Pre-owned models can range from £2-12k in price, but while some are loved, they have been labeled the ‘ugliest car of all time’ by others.

Is this all over? Jonathan Ross was pictured on Monday driving a wacky ‘snail-inspired’ classic Nissan S Cargo through north London

He makes his own rules: Jonathan has a pretty eclectic taste to say the least

Jonathan wore dark sunglasses and a navy top as he sat behind the wheel of his car.

The name S Cargo stands for ‘small cargo’ and also sounds like ‘escargot’, the French word for snail, which perfectly describes the shape of the car.

The retro-style small van was manufactured by Japanese car manufacturer Nissan from 1989 to 1991. In total, only 8000 were produced.

Known for his love of expensive cars, the film critic also owns a classic Jaguar E-Type car that broke down in March, prompting fans to help.

Ross was also in possession of a £50,000 classic Morgan Roadster, which has been updated with flashy stainless steel wire wheels – available for an additional £2,300.

He also had the interior spruced up with red leather, which cost him another £2400.

But let’s hope he still has room in his garage, as Jonathan has also owned a Chrysler Crossfire and a bright orange Mazda MX-5 – which will hit the market for a dazzling £20,000.

And he has also been photographed driving a 2014 Lamborghini Aventador at the Gumball 3000 Rally that arrived in Edinburgh in 2015.

The car event is inspired by the 1976 film and sees car fans driving on 3,000 miles of public roads through different countries.

It is not clear which of these cars Jonathan still owns.