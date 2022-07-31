Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife Mara Lane enjoy Simple Minds concert

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife Mara Lane looked in good spirits at the concert of Simple Minds during the Starlite Festival in Marbella on Saturday.

The couple watched the performance along with Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel as they celebrated her and her twin sister Barbara’s birthday.

Jonathan, 45, looked handsome in a brown leather jacket and gray T-shirt underneath.

His wife, Mara, looked sensational in a simple white crop top and a red patterned skirt, which flashed a look at her toned stomach.

Antonio looked like he was having a good time, cutting a casual figure in a blue denim shirt.

Meanwhile, Nicole wore a black sparkly dress, with a cutout to show off her slim waist, while her identical twin wore a sheer black blouse.

Jonathan married his wife Mara in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, Wolf, later that year.

Previously, Mara called the Irish star “a natural” when it comes to fatherhood in the months following Wolf’s birth.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, the Cork native, who has supported Irish charity Barretstown for 25 years, explained that welcoming his first child has given him a new perspective on life.

He said, ‘I’m much happier than I’ve ever been. Once you have your first child, you become the past.

“We are all busy spending ourselves and pushing ourselves forward. A child gives you a new outlook on life.’

Aside from discussing paternity, the Bend It Like Beckham actor started acting at the age of 16 after a casting agent spotted him in a pool hall in Cork while looking for guys to star in the Irish film classic The War of. The Buttons.

