Jonathan Osorio says he is slowly recovering from post-concussion syndrome

TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio was finally able to detail what kept him sidelined nearly 18 minutes into Toronto FC’s last seven games of the season.

“The diagnosis is post-concussion syndrome,” he said.

Previously, Osorio had called a “neurological dysfunction” that stemmed from an elbow to the head during a July 13 loss in Chicago. Reporters had asked the club for a more detailed medical report, but none were forthcoming.

On Wednesday, upon the team’s availability at the end of the season, Osorio clarified his comments to say that the post-concussion syndrome caused the neurological dysfunction.

Osorio was checked at halftime in Chicago and was allowed to continue playing. And he traveled with the team to Montreal for an ensuing midweek game, but didn’t get dressed after not being released to play due to what the club called concussion-like symptoms.

It took time to fix the exact problem, and Osorio felt better some days and worse on others. He started six more games in all competitions before the problem sidelined him again after a steamy August 20 road game against Inter Miami – his third start in a week.

The symptoms got worse, including a headache that affected his eyesight.

“Then I felt it might still be a concussion,” he said last month.

But that was ruled out after several medical consultations, he added in a September 15 chat with the media.

He missed the next four games after the Miami outing, saw 18 minutes of action against Orlando on September 17, and has not played since.

“I’ve seen a lot of progress in the last few weeks, especially the last week,” he said on Wednesday. “I feel more like myself… It’s been a big learning curve for me, learning more about this kind of injury and being patient. But I feel like I’m in a really good place now.”

“I’m doing things on the pitch now,” he added. “We’ve made a lot of progress. We’ve stepped up the intensity this week.”

There is no good time for an injury. But the stakes are raised if you’re sidelined in the run-up to a World Cup and in the final year of your club contract. Especially when you consider Osorio’s form who has been healthy this year – with nine goals and six assists in 23 games.

It marked his second-best season output, behind a 10-goal, seven assists in 30 games in 2018.

“There’s no way to say this is the time frame you’ll get better,” said Osorio, who believes he also had a “mild” concussion in 2015. “It’s kind of a daily basis.”

Although Osorio has won 55 caps for Canada, injuries have prevented him from representing his country since a March 30 game in Panama.

He thinks he will be ready for Qatar. “I feel very optimistic and positive about that,” he said.

As for the future of his club, Osorio says, although there have been contract talks with TFC, he won’t make a final decision on his future until after the World Cup.

“At the moment everything is an option. If a good opportunity arises abroad, if it is the best option, I will grab it. For me it’s about taking the best option. It’s not about going to Europe because I dreamed of it. About now I think I’m at the point in my career where it has to be the right move.”

Osorio, who turned 30 in June, has just completed his 10th season with TFC. He leads the club in appearances with 318 in all competitions and is third in franchise scoring with 58 goals.

According to the MLS Players Association, he made $1,026,350 this season.

Toronto coach Bob Bradley and team president Bill Manning both praised Osorio and cited his contributions to the club. Manning called Osorio a “legacy player.”

“We are going to do our best to give him an option to continue his career here and possibly end his career here,” Manning said. “But as for Oso, it’s good that he’s considering his options.”