Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation charges following his engagement to Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has dropped a lawsuit against him.

Lawyers for Jabbari, a British dancer, on Thursday dismissed a federal lawsuit she filed against the 35-year-old actor. Variety.

The dismissal comes nearly a year after Majors was convicted in December of two felony counts of assaulting Jabbari.

Prior to the attack, Majors’ career was on the rise and he had secured a role as the title villain in Marvel’s Kang Dynasty, but the studio dropped him after his conviction and canceled plans for the film.

He got some good news on the legal front just days after revealing he was engaged to Meagan Good during the couple’s joint appearance on the 2024 Ebony Power 100 on Sunday.

Neither Majors nor Jabbari have commented on the dismissal.

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari dismissed her assault and defamation lawsuit against him on Thursday, according to Variety ; pictured in March in LA

Lawyers for Majors and Jabbari have jointly filed a notice of dismissal with the court; Jabbari can be seen in New York in December 2023

Jabbari, who is also an exercise instructor, filed a lawsuit against Majors in March this year, accusing him of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution.

also accused him of defamation in response to a January post-conviction interview on Good Morning America in which he said he had “never laid hands on a woman.”

He made this statement despite being convicted by a court of assaulting Jabbari in the backseat of an SUV.

Majors avoided jail time but was sentenced to probation and ordered to complete a year-long domestic violence counseling program

The judge overseeing the case also required him to continue attending therapy sessions.

According to Variety, attorneys for both Jabbari and Majors have filed a joint notice with the court to dismiss the case.

“All claims against Defendant in the above-mentioned action are hereby dismissed with prejudice,” they wrote.

During Majors’ domestic violence trial, Jabbari testified that he had been controlling and manipulative during their relationship.

Majors was convicted of two felonies for attacking Jabbari in the back of an SUV in March 2023; pictured in LA in June

Jabbari testified against Majors at his trial. He was sentenced to probation and ordered to take a year-long domestic violence course and continue to receive therapy; Jabbari is pictured on December 6, 2023 in New York

Majors was linked to actress Meagan Good in May 2023. They revealed they were engaged during a red carpet appearance on Sunday at the 2024 Ebony Power 100 (pictured)

She accused him of having a fit of rage at home, breaking household items by throwing them against the wall.

Jabbari also alleged that Majors tried to control who she could spend time with socially.

She claimed that after their arguments, the actor was so volatile that he would threaten to commit suicide.

Prior to the attack, Majors starred in the critically acclaimed drama Magazine Dreams, which received good reviews after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

However, its December 2023 release was postponed after Searchlight Features dropped the film in the wake of the attack.

After the rights were returned to the filmmakers, the film was sold to Briarcliff Entertainment, which will reportedly release the film in early 2025.

Majors was linked to actress Meagan Good in May last year, who was by his side during his domestic violence trial.

The two were grinning from ear to ear on Sunday at the 2024 Ebony Power 100, where Good showed off her engagement ring on the red carpet.