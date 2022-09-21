Jonathan LaPaglia teases the new season of Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains

Shooting started in the 2023 season of Channel 10’s Australian Survivor: Heroes v Villains.

And host Jonathan LaPaglia has teased that fans can expect big things from the real-life adventure show, which is currently in production in Samoa.

“Playtime is over,” the 53-year-old posted on his Instagram stories on Tuesday. “Back in the office to make the next season of Survivor…and it’s going to be a ripper.”

LaPaglia added a photo of himself on a rocky shoreline in shorts and a t-shirt while being filmed by a crew of two.

In the new season, the castaways are divided into two tribes, consisting of ‘heroes and villains’.

Fans can expect returning contestants to take on the survival challenges with a cast of new players.

Rumors of the cast include former Survivor stars Shaun Hampson (2019), George Mladenov (2021) and Kristie Bennett (2016).

They will be joining Jordie Hansen, Sam Frost’s fiancée, according to the Herald Sun.

The 26-year-old, who was featured in the 2021 Blood V Water season, recently announced his engagement to the former Home and Away star, 33.

Ex-SAS commander Mark Wales (pictured), 42, was unanimously crowned WINNER of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water in 2022, earning $500,000

Sam met Jordie through her younger brother, Alex Frost, who also starred on the reality TV show.

Last year’s Blood V Water season was filmed in Queensland.

Mark Wales was unanimously crowned the winner of the series.

The ex-SAS commander, 42, took home the $500,000 cash prize after going into the final with Josh Millgate, Chrissy Zaremba and Shayelle Lajoie.