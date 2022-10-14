Jonathan Goodwin reveals he’s still waiting on the cause of his accident to be determined

Jonathan Goodwin has revealed that he is still waiting for the cause of his accident in America’s Got Talent: Extreme, a year since the incident happened.

The star was paralyzed for life when a fireball stunt went awry in October 2021 and he’s still looking for answers.

Jonathan’s fiancée, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, 48, revealed in May that her partner now uses a wheelchair after sustaining a number of serious injuries during rehearsals for the show, which has since been discontinued.

On Instagram, Jonathan wrote: “A year ago today (Oct 14) I had an accident that resulted in very serious and permanent life-changing injuries. A year on the cause of the accident has yet to be determined, although I know I did everything I had to do.

“I’m sure we’ll find an answer someday. In the meantime, do me a favor, hug the people you love today. Hold them close to them and tell them how much they mean to you.’

Amanda gushed about her partner as she wrote, “Tomorrow will be a year since my hero and my true love went through one of the most traumatic and horrific things a person can go through. The courage and courage and sheer determination that my better half showed at the time and still shows is awe-inspiring.

“Those days last year were the hardest forty-eight hours of my life. My brilliant and wonderful soul mate always suggests, ‘Hold on tight to your loved ones and tell them you love them.’ Nothing is more valuable or more important or vital than being with the people you love. The world can change in a second. In a second.

As a great homeless philosopher who lived under the Hollywood sign once said, ‘The best thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return. This is a lesson to learn and live by.

She ended with a heartwarming message to Jonathan: “I thank the universe for you. You are so incredibly loved, but no one more than me. We have this.’

Amanda, who was married to former Sherlock colleague Martin Freeman, 51, from 2000-2016, held back her tears when she appeared in Lorraine with Jonathan in May.

Jonathan explained that he gave Amanda a ‘Get Out of Jail Free card’ after his accident, but the star insisted that she always stay by her new fiancé’s side.

About her relationship with Jonathan, Amanda, who shares children Joe (16) and Grace (14) with ex-husband Martin, said: “We are closer and closer than ever.”

During their first televised interview since the Lorraine accident, Jonathan explained that Amanda had told him not to be “so stupid” after he told her she could leave him.

Shocking: Jonathan was seriously injured after the dangerous stunt where he tried to escape from a straitjacket while being suspended upside down 30 feet in the air between two hanging cars that exploded on impact

Stunt: The stunt was filmed at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Goodwin was suspended 70 feet in the air

When Amanda got emotional, Jonathan said, “I said you have a free ticket to get out of jail. If you want to run away, I understand and she told me not to be so stupid.’

Jonathan almost died in a stunt in October 2021, where he tried to escape from a straitjacket while being suspended upside down 30 feet in the air between two hanging cars. The cars were released too early and he was crushed between them as they caught fire.

Elsewhere in the interview, a tearful Amanda, whom Jonathan proposed to just weeks before the accident, went on to say that they are “closer and closer than ever” as a couple, while gushing that Jonathan was her “inspiration.”

He said, “If something goes wrong… try not to panic. Take a minute… breathe. Then find out how to proceed.’

“We’re closer and closer than ever and we’ve got this unspoken thing, we said the other day that we’re the people who are going to say yes to things, life is too short, be in the moment and grab it with both hands because you don’t don’t know what’s around the corner,” she said.

“He is a total inspiration to me. He’s an idiot, I’m a wally, so it’s okay. And all my friends and family love him, he’s very sweet.”

The couple, who got engaged last year, are planning to wed later this year, Jonathan revealed, gushing that they were “very excited” about it but remained coy about the details.