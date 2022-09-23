Canadian forward Jonathan David has continued the controversy surrounding Nike’s decision not to produce a new Canadian kit for the World Cup by covering the logo after a goal against Qatar.

David doubled Canada’s lead in Austria and covered the Nike insignia with his right hand in their 2-0 win over the World Cup hosts.

The Maple Leafs are the only team heading to the Middle East without a new, specially designed kit, which Nike says is due to Canada being on a ‘different development cycle’.

Canadian fans and players will have to wear their current, older kits in their first World Cup appearance in 36 years.

Nike released 13 national team kits on September 15, with one noticeably unchanged.

Jonathan David (right) celebrates with Canadian captain Junior Hoilett vs. Qatar

Lille and Canadian national team forward David cover the Nike logo after scoring on Friday

Jonathan David puts his hand over the Nike logo as he celebrates his goal for Canada vs Qatar. Canada is the only team that does not have a new kit for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/TuS5bvgw29 — James Nalton (@JDNalton) 23 September 2022

“The 2022 Canada kit will be the same that the team has worn throughout the last year,” Nike said in their official release. ‘Canada Soccer is in a different development cycle.

‘The kits are highlighted by Canada’s traditional red and white color scheme and are highlighted by the Canadian football crest of the maple leaf, the country’s most recognized symbol.’

Canadian fans aren’t the only ones unhappy with the lack of change.

“I’m not a fan of it, to be honest,” Canadian defenseman Sam Adekugbe said Athletics.

Canada is the only nation – of 32 – not to have a new kit for the World Cup in November 2022

Alphonso Davies is The Maple Leafs’ star man and plays his club football for Bayern Munich

‘I just feel that every team should get a new kit for the World Cup because it’s a symbolic event.

‘I don’t hate it, but I would have liked a new set just because it’s something to cherish.’

In the same report, The Athletic describes that it can take approximately 18 months to design and produce a new kit design.

“It’s a long process,” Soccer Canada general secretary Earl Cochrane told the newspaper.

“As opposed to just saying, ‘We’re going to make a decision today that Canada is going to work, and we’re going to reverse it in two or three months.'” That’s a conversation that’s happening in 2018 or 2019, not 2021. ‘

Canada first wore their World Cup jerseys back in June 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Aruba.

They will soon wear them in Qatar during their group stage campaign, which begins with a match against Belgium at the Al Rayyan Stadium on November 23.