Jonathan Brown, Sam Pang, and Chrissie Swan sign off on their last morning radio show

Chrissie Swan took an emotional farewell from her Nova breakfast radio program on Friday after her Chrissie, Sam & Browny was cancelled.

The radio host, 49, shared a series of sweet photos with her co-hosts Sam Pang and Jonathan Brown and colleagues on her Instagram – but avoided breaking her sobriety when the bottles were popped.

Smiling and wrapping her arms around her colleagues, Chrissie sipped a soda while the others cracked open Crown lagers at knock-off drinks.

The star kicked off the day with an alarm at 4:10 a.m. before going on the air for the last time with co-hosts Sam and Jonathan.

“Let’s do this Melbourne, the last show is coming!” she wrote.

She later shared a photo of her on the air with early radio host Deano Thomas.

“Last day of school,” she joked.

One sweet photo showed her lovingly kissing colleague Jonathan on the cheek – while other producers could be seen raising glasses and celebrating together.

She also shared text messages from her kids, with her daughter Peggy, nine, sending a sweet congratulations, followed shortly by a message from her son, 14, asking for an iPhone.

Chrissie will host her own national radio show on the Nova Network next year after stepping down from the Melbourne breakfast slot.

In an instant, she hugged her co-host Sam Pang

The Chrissie Swan Show will air from January 2023 on weekdays from 2pm to 4pm.

“I’ve accomplished so much professionally and personally over the last seven years, and I’m thrilled to be taking this new opportunity to embrace new audiences across the country in this brand new timeslot,” she said on the show . Announcement.

Chrissie, Sam and Jonathan announced their departure from Nova 100’s breakfast show in Melbourne at the end of October.

According to an insider, the announcement surprised Nova staff, with all employees at the station receiving an email from Nova Entertainment CEO Peter Charlton at 8:30 a.m. with a press release attached.

It comes after Chrissie revealed that she has been alcohol free for over 600 days.

She took to Instagram to say she was getting a lot of messages about her sobriety.

“Seems like I’m getting a lot of messages to check if I’m drinking again,” she wrote.

‘Not me! 643 days since my last drink! Thanks for asking!’ she added.

Chrissie has transformed herself dramatically over the past year, citing a new diet, daily walks and sobriety as the secret behind her slimming down.