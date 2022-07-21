Jonas Vingegaard on the brink of his first Tour de France title

Jonas Vingegaard showed his ruthless and sporty sides to all but his first Tour de France title with a stunning stage 18 victory.

The Great Dane dropped his rival Tadej Pogacar on the closing climb to finish one minute and four seconds ahead of him and extend his overall lead in the race to 3min 26sec.

With one more sprint, individual time trial and procession to go to Paris, Vingegaard is ready to claim his first yellow jersey.

Jonas Vingegaard is on the brink of his first Tour de France title after a stunning stage 18 victory

However, yesterday’s stage will also be remembered for an incredible sportsmanship show from the leader in the race against two-time defending champion Pogacar.

The top two were pushing on the Col de Spandelles descent when Pogacar overcooked a corner and crashed.

But instead of running away, Vingegaard—who nearly got off his bike moments earlier—waited for the Slovenian to catch up and they shook hands before continuing.

The leader extended his overall lead to 3min 26sec and saw him pull further away from the field

They stayed together for 4km to the left of the Hautacam ascent when Vingegaard went clear to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey and take the lead in the King of the Mountains competition.

“I’m very happy to have won the stage, but there are still two days to go before Paris, so we have to stay focused,” he said.

Briton Geraint Thomas finished fourth and remained third overall, eight minutes behind Vingegaard, with a podium finish in Paris almost guaranteed.

Four-time champion Chris Froome had to withdraw from the Tour after testing positive for Covid.