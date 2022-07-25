Jonas Vingegaard confirms his first Tour de France success

Jasper Philipsen won the final stage of the Tour de France in Paris as Jonas Vingegaard crossed the line to secure his first title.

Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Philipsen took his second stage success of this Tour when he came in the last few meters for Dylan Groenewegen to win, with Alexander Kristoff in third.

Behind the sprinters, Vingegaard crossed the line arm in arm with his teammates from Jumbo-Visma to seal his victory.

Jonas Vingegaard confirmed his success in the Tour de France, describing it as ‘incredible’

Yellow jersey rider triumphantly lifts his bike after his first Tour victory in Paris

Jasper Philipsen celebrates after he won the final stage of the Tour de France in Paris

Vingegaard finished three minutes and 34 seconds ahead of Tadej Pogacar in the overall standings, with 2018 winner Geraint Thomas completing the podium.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said the 25-year-old Dane. ‘Now I have finally won the Tour. Now nothing can go wrong and I’m sitting here with my daughter and it’s just unbelievable.

“It’s the biggest bike race of the year, the biggest you can win and now I’ve done it and no one can take this away from me.”

Vingegaard (C) crossed the line arm in arm with his Jumbo-Visma teammates to seal his victory

Geraint Thomas van Brtiain finished third in the general classification on the last day

The battle for yellow was effectively sealed in Saturday’s time trial.

As the riders approached Versailles, the Jumbo-Visma riders sounded with champagne glasses in honor of Vingegaard’s victory in the general classification and the king of the mountains competition – as well as teammate Wout van Aert’s green jersey in the points classification.

While Vingegaard and Pogacar dealt blows in the Alps and Pyrenees in the battle for yellow, 36-year-old Thomas drove a controlled race that earned him a third podium finish in the Tour de France.

“I’m still making the most of it,” said the Welshman. “As I’ve said so many times now, I’m much closer to the end of my career than I am to the beginning, so I’m really making the most of it, enjoying everything and enjoying days like this.”