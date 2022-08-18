Jonah Hill to release documentary Stutz but will not promote project as he works on anxiety issues

<!–

Jonah Hill says he will be releasing a mental health documentary titled Stutz, but won’t be promoting this or any other projects he’s working on because he’s battling anxiety.

The Los Angeles resident, 38, issued a statement Wednesday to: Deadline in which he describes the forthcoming paper, in addition to how he takes care of himself after nearly two decades of dealing with anxiety attacks.

“I’m done directing my second film, a documentary about me and my mental health therapist in general called Stutz,” said the Oscar-nominated actor. “The whole purpose of making this film is to bring therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining movie.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within film, I have come to realize that I have suffered from anxiety attacks for nearly 20 years, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public events.”

The Wolf of Wall Street Star Said He’s ‘So Grateful That’ [Stutz] will premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall” and “can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hopes it will help those who are struggling.”

Hill explained why he will not be attending events supporting the film or other projects he is working on.

“You won’t see me there promoting this movie, or any of my upcoming movies, as I take this important step to protect myself,” the Moneyball actor said. “If I made myself sicker by going out and promoting it, I wouldn’t be true to myself or to the movie.”

Hill said he “usually cringes” at letters or statements like this one, acknowledging that he is “of the privileged few who can afford to take time off” to focus on his health, adding: “I will not lose a job while working on my anxiety.’

Hill said that between his statement and Stutz, he “hopes to make it more normal for people to talk and act about things like this…so they can take steps to feel better and so the people in their lives can solve their problems.” to understand. more clearly.’

The actor concluded his statement by saying: “I hope the work will speak for itself and I am grateful to my employees, my business partners and everyone reading this for your understanding and support.”

The title of the documentary came from Hill’s therapist and will feature discussions about mental health and how he has had anxiety attacks in the past while promoting his projects.

Hill will also not be on the promotion path for a Netflix comedy he has in the works titled You People, which he wrote with director Kenya Barris and in which he is performing. The film also features Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Molly Gordon, Mike Epps, Nia Long, and David Duchovny.

Hill’s recent work includes a role in the 2021 Netflix film Don’t Look Up, as well as directing an episode of the HBO show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.