Jonah Hill looks relaxed on road trip with mystery woman outside Santa Barbara

Jonah Hill cut a causal figure on a road trip outside of Santa Barbara on Sunday.

The 38-year-old actor wore a white Hawaiian shirt covered in multicolored animals and what appeared to be an outline of Bigfoot.

He added a pair of powder blue shorts that ended just above his knees.

The 21 Jump Street star’s hair was shaved and dyed pale white.

He was accompanied by a mysterious woman who wore a vibrant pink sweater over a lighter pink maxi dress.

The couple hopped into his Mercedes Sprinter campervan to begin their romantic road trip.

Hill and his mystery lady were spotted in the ocean off the coast of Malibu.

The Superbad star’s road trip comes in the midst of an acting break he started on in August.

Jonah revealed he was stepping back from the limelight to “protect” his mental health after a 20-year battle with anxiety attacks, which he said were “exacerbated” by his public appearances.

The Oscar-nominated actor shared the news as he announced he will be premiering a mental health documentary called Stutz, which he has secretly recorded with his therapist, in which Hill is opening up about his anxiety issues.

He revealed that the film will premiere “at a prestigious film festival this fall,” but noted that he “will not be in attendance to promote this film or any of his upcoming films” as he will “take time off” in a attempt to ‘protect oneself’.

In addition to his own documentary, which Hill directed and starred in, the actor also has a new project for Netflix – the comedy film You People – which will premiere later this year.

In his statement, which was obtained by DeadlineHill noted that his decision to take a break from show business was prompted by his documentary, which brought him to “the understanding that he has had anxiety attacks for nearly 20 years, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public events.” .

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the realization that I have experienced anxiety attacks for nearly 20 years, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public events,” he said.

Noting that he’s “so grateful that the film will have its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall,” he continued: “However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film or any of my upcoming films, while I’m taking this important step to protect myself.

“If I made myself sicker by going out and promoting it, I wouldn’t be true to myself or to the movie.”

Hill went on to acknowledge his position of great ‘privilege’ and admit that he is one of the lucky few who can and can ‘afford to take time off’ without fear of losing their job or having trouble to make ends meet.

“Normally I cringe at letters or statements like this, but I understand that I belong to the privileged group who can afford to take time off,” he admitted. “I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety.”

The actor, who has starred in dozens of films over the past 18 years, hasn’t said when he plans to return to the limelight, but he made it clear to Deadline that he won’t stop acting for good.

He ended his statement with hopes that his upcoming documentary will help “make it normal for people to talk and act about” their mental health issues, saying: “With this letter and with Stutz, I hope it becomes more normal for people to talk about this.” talk and act.

“So that they can take steps to feel better and so that the people in their lives can better understand their problems.”

He concluded: “I hope the work speaks for itself and I am grateful to my employees, my business partners and everyone reading this for your understanding and support.”