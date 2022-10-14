Jonah Hill keeps it casual cool in a colorful striped sweater and jeans while out in LA

Jonah Hill was full of color when he went to lunch in Malibu on Thursday afternoon.

The 38-year-old Academy Award nominee looked comfortable and appeared to be in a good mood.

The Superbad star was casually dressed in a colorful striped T-shirt that hugged his body and walked along in black jeans.

The Wolf Of Wall Street actor showed off his arm tattoos, while carrying a small Figi water and cell phone in his hand.

He wore a thick blond beard, which contrasted with his short dyed hair, and he remained comfortable with black loafers.

Jonah has been sporting an especially thick beard lately, which may be part of his preparation for his upcoming reunion with director Martin Scorsese for a movie about the jam legends The Grateful Dead, in which he will play the part of Jerry Garcia.

Last year, he also sported shaggy hair that would have matched the part as well, though he’s since trimmed it down.

In August, Hill revealed that he would no longer promote his films due to protecting his mental health stability, according to an open letter, first published by Deadline.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within film, I have come to the realization that I have experienced anxiety attacks for nearly 20 years, exacerbated by media appearances and public events,” wrote Hill of the documentary “Stutz” debuting at upcoming fall film festivals. .

In the film, Hill and his therapist talk openly about his mental health issues.

Hill ended his letter by expressing his gratitude and appreciation for his career experiences.

“I hope the work speaks for itself and I am grateful to my employees, my business partners and everyone reading this for your understanding and support,” Hill concluded.