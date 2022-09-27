Jonah Hill flashes a thumbs up after surfing in Ventura County, California

Jonah Hill seems to be fully embracing the SoCal surfer lifestyle as he spends time away from the limelight and social media to focus on his mental health.

The Hollywood actor, 38, was spotted riding the waves at a remote spot in Ventura County, California last weekend, exclusive photos from DailyMail.com show.

Hill flashed a big smile and thumbs up as he was spanked next to his $200,000 motorhome after surfing alone all day.

Armed with a neon yellow surfboard, the Super Bad star looked casual in a black tank showing off his tattoos and black compression surf shorts.

He appears to be on a road trip along the Southern California coast as he was recently spotted driving the Mercedes adventure vehicle, otherwise known as the Beast Mode 4×4.

Jonah Hill smiled and raised his thumb as he was spanked outside his RV over the weekend after a day of surfing in Ventura County, California

The Hollywood star, 38, is fully embracing the SoCal surfer lifestyle as he spends time away from the limelight and social media to focus on his mental health

The Super Bad star was seen hitting the waves armed with a neon yellow surfboard and wearing a black tank and compression surf shorts

The luxury camper is fully equipped, such as a double bed, plenty of storage space, a shower, refrigerator and microwave.

It is also equipped with a state-of-the-art AC and heating system and draws its power from solar panels mounted on the roof.

On Sunday, a day after his surf excursion, Hill was outside his van again after driving up the coast to Santa Barbara.

The comedy filmmaker was joined by his new girlfriend Olivia Millar on a stop in Goleta, where the couple met friends and hung out outside his mobile home.

The road trip comes during Hill’s quiet period away from the public eye after he announced he was stepping back from the spotlight to protect his health and work on his anxiety.

In August, Hill confirmed that he had just finished directing his second film, Stuntz, a mental health documentary he secretly shot with his therapist, but revealed he was taking an acting break and watching the film or one of his would not promote films. upcoming movies.

Hill appears to be traveling along the Southern California coast as he was recently spotted in his fitted RV, aka the Beast Mode 4×4

The actor is an avid surfer and has said that the sport, along with Transcendental Meditation, helps him deal with anxiety, stress and depression.

In addition to his own documentary, which Hill directed and starred in, the actor also has a new project for Netflix – the comedy film You People – which will premiere later this year.

He also seems to be taking time off from social media as he quietly deactivated his Instagram account around the same time.

In his statement, which was obtained by Deadline Hill noted that his decision to take a break from show business was prompted by his documentary, which brought him to the realization that he has had anxiety attacks for nearly 20 years, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public events.

“I’m so grateful that the film will have its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hopes it will help those who are struggling,” he said. .

“But you won’t see me there promoting this movie, or any of my upcoming movies, as I take this important step to protect myself.” If I made myself sicker by going out and promoting it, I wouldn’t be true to myself or to the movie.”

The actor, who has starred in dozens of films over the past 18 years, hasn’t said when he plans to return to the limelight, but he made it clear to Deadline that he won’t stop acting for good.

He also appears to be taking time off from social media as fans noticed he quietly deactivated his Instagram account in August. He had recently shared photos of his surfing adventures

Hill was last seen at a public event with ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady in December last year, promoting his $75 million Netflix film Don’t Look Up in New York City.

“So that they can take steps to feel better and so that the people in their lives can better understand their problems.”

He concluded: “I hope the work speaks for itself and I am grateful to my employees, my business partners and everyone reading this for your understanding and support.”

Hill was last seen at a public event with ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady last December, when they wore matching suits to promote his $75 million Netflix film Don’t Look Up in New York City.

Last month it was revealed that the actor was dating Millar – the sister of model Raychel Roberts – after the two were seen kissing on the beach in Malibu.