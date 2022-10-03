Jonah Hill beams ear to ear while enjoying a shopping trip in Malibu with Olivia Millar

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jonah Hill looked like he was having a blast as he stepped out on Sunday to run errands in Malibu.

The 38-year-old Academy Award nominee looked over the moon when he spent some time with Olivia Millar, who he closed his lips with on a trip to the beach in late August.

The Wolf Of Wall Street actor was casually dressed in a dark blue T-shirt that hung loosely around him and a set of white shorts.

Get out: Jonah Hill, 38, grinned from ear to ear while shopping in Malibu on Sunday with Olivia Millar, whom he saw kissing on the beach in August

He wore a thick blond beard, which contrasted with his short dyed hair, and he remained comfortable with black loafers.

Beside Jonah sat Olivia, wearing a white ruffled blouse and a thick navy-blue sweater tied around her neck and draped over her shoulders.

She topped off the look with acid wash denim shorts and flip flops, and wore her dark brown hair tied back.

The two also appeared to be joined by other friends following them.

Low key: the Oscar nominee wore a dark blue shirt with white shorts and loafers. He also sported a thick beard, possibly part of his preparations to play Jerry Garcia in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Grateful Dead biopic

Jonah appears to have embarked on a new romance after his previous relationship with surfer Sarah Brady.

He was previously seen in public with his ex-girlfriend Brady in December 2021, when they rocked matching suits to promote his Netflix satire Don’t Look Up in New York City.

Olivia has an eye for fashion and co-founded vintage clothing store Chasseresse with her older sister, the model Raychel Roberts.

She was previously spotted with Jonah late last month when they appeared to be taking a break during a road trip in Santa Barbara, where the actor was seen driving a Sprinter van with a group of friends.

Exes? Jonah appears to have embarked on a new romance after his previous relationship with surfer Sarah Brady. They were last seen in matching suits promoting his movie Don’t Look Up on December 5 in NYC

Ahead: His apparently new romance is Olivia Millar, who co-founded the vintage clothing store Chasseresse with her older sister, the model Raychel Roberts.

Jonah has been sporting an especially thick beard lately, which may be part of his preparation for his upcoming reunion with director Martin Scorsese for a movie about the jam legends The Grateful Dead, in which he will play the part of Jerry Garcia.

Last year, he also sported shaggy hair that would have matched the part as well, though he’s shaved it ever since.

Although he appeared to be living it out with his friends on Sunday, the Moneyball star stayed out of the limelight after announcing that he would stop publicizing his films in order to “protect” his sanity.

After directing his second film, the documentary Stutz, which focuses on his relationship with his therapist, he revealed that he had suffered from panic attacks for the past 20 years.

The publicity rounds to promote his films over the years have been particularly triggering, so from the latest film on he will let the films speak for themselves rather than going out in person to promote them.

He added that he will “take time off” in an effort to “protect himself” in a letter he shares with Deadline in August.