Jon Voight cries while interviewing Trump and tells him ‘I’m grateful for your presence’

Actor Jon Voight burst into tears when he interviewed Donald Trump and discussed a story in which the ex-president offered to pay for cancer treatments for a golf course employee.

The former president himself said very few words during the 20-minute segment as the actor spoke out about what he believes were Trump’s successes in office and thanked him for building golf courses.

It prompted Trump to grin after the interview, “I didn’t have to talk too much.”

And an emotional Voight told Trump in a bizarre ending, “I hope it’s worth it to you.”

But what moved him to tears was the memory of a story Voight told him at one of Trump’s many golf courses about a woman who worked there, named “Sally,” and who Trump apparently knew was getting cancer treatment. underwent.

“You went in and said yes, ‘she’s — let her come to me,’ and you went to one of the offices, and she came in, and you said, ‘I hear you’re having a little trouble.’ And she said, “Well, I have some cancer,” Voight described hearing.

He soon had tears in his eyes and seemed unable to speak.

‘To see? I get emotional. This is from the – you keep saying the champion, can’t look at the champion without crying. Well, I can’t go through this story without crying,” Voight told Trump.

Actor Jon Voight filmed a 20 minute documentary for Newsmax about the Abraham Accords peace agreement

The Academy Award winner devoted much of his interview to opinions on what he believes are Trump’s greatest successes in office, his personality and his business acumen.

“And you said I’ll take care of the… take care of the, whatever the cost.”

Voight told Trump, “That’s who you are.”

The Academy Award winner emotionally thanked Trump for expanding his golf courses across the country, claiming it was “personal” because his father was a golfer.

“Anyway, I’m just really grateful for your presence in so many areas,” Voight sighed.

Trump replied, “First of all, I like the way you phrased that.”

“And even the little tears that come, you’re just a wonderful person,” he said.

At one point, it was Trump who asked Voight the questions.

The actor predicted a “turnaround” in the country, prompting Trump to ask, “Is that a hope, your instinct? I mean, why do you believe that?

Voight’s poetic tone prompted Trump to joke at the end of the interview: ‘I didn’t have to talk too much’

“If some very big things don’t happen very quickly, there can be no turning around,” Trump warned.

Voight was quick to agree, adding, “People say to me all the time, will Donald Trump run? I say he will definitely run, but we can’t wait too long.’

He didn’t stop for Trump to respond before moving on to the next topic.

The interview was part of a Newsmax “documentary” he made about Trump’s Middle East peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, known as the “Abraham Accords.”

Voight described the agreement in the opening of his piece: “In 2020, the most important progress towards peace in the Middle East was formed.”

“It was an agreement that created relationships in a way that had never been attempted before and delivered results that exceeded all expectations. And chances are you’ve never heard of it,” he said.

Trump said at another point in the video, “When I became president and even before I became president, I spoke very positively about Israel.”

“Golan Heights, for example,” he added. Most countries outside the United States believe that the Golan Heights are Syrian territory occupied by Israel.

Another clip showed Trump saying, “I’ve always had a good relationship with people of the Jewish faith. I get on very well with them.’

The former president’s parting words were a warning that the US is “in trouble” without working out what threat he was referring to.

“I want to thank you and we love the country, the country is in trouble. It needs to be resolved pretty soon,” Trump said.

“There’s nothing to do but solve the problem, but it’s a big problem. It’s a big problem. And I hope it continues, and we love Israel, and we hope everything will be fine.”

He added: “A lot of good moves have to be made or it won’t work out.”