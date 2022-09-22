Jon Runyan Jr. defends his NFL exec father’s decision to ban Mike Evans for fighting

Green Bay guard Jon Runyan Jr. has spoken out in defense of his NFL boss, who suspended Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans for fighting ahead of Sunday’s Packers-Buccaneers game.

Runyan Sr., who heads the NFL’s rules and policy administration, handed Evans a one-game suspension for his fight on the field in last Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints. Evans appealed, but the ban was upheld by NFL appeals officer James Thrash. Both Thrash and Runyan Sr. previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles, while the latter also served as a US congressman from New Jersey from 2011 to 2015.

Runyan Jr., the Packers’ left guard, was asked about the ban on Wednesday, but dismissed any conspiracy theories about Evans’ suspension, saying his father was ‘just doing his job.’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) yells at Saints players after he got into an argument with a couple of Saints players

“He’s been doing that job for over half a decade now,” Runyan Jr. told me. to journalists. – It just so happens that we play the Buccaneers this week. Everyone’s trying to make it into this conspiracy theory, which it’s not.’

The incident occurred after a third-down incompletion when Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore began jawing at Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Officially, Evans is in violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8(g), which prohibits “unnecessarily running, diving into, cutting or throwing the body at or at a player who is out of play or should not reasonably have expected such contact by an opponent before or after the ball is dead.’

He also violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which prohibits any action that is “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.” Evans was previously suspended in 2017 for another altercation involving Lattimore.

“My dad does his job,” Runyan Jr. continued. ‘[It was a] lapses in the judgment on the pitch. Sometimes those things happen. There’s a whole conspiracy theory going down and it’s not true. That’s just how it goes. You can’t run 15 yards and try to head-hunt someone when the play is over. It’s funny how things work out sometimes, though.’

In a letter to Evans, Runyan Sr. wrote: ‘After a play was over, you walked towards your sideline. Noticing your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran towards that area of ​​the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation.

“You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued between players from both teams,” continued Runyan, a former NFL offensive lineman. “Your aggressive behavior could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Like his father, Runyan Jr. played. collegiately at Michigan. He was a sixth-round pick in 2020, but has since carved out a starting role for himself in Green Bay.