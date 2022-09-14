Jon Rahm shuts down rumors linking him to the rebel LIV Golf series

Jon Rahm was quick to bust rumors linking him to the rebellious LIV series, while joking that the claims could improve his Player Impact Program (PIP) standings.

A Twitter account called ‘LIV Golf Insider’ claimed that a source had reportedly indicated that the Spaniard was the next high-profile name to defect to the Saudi-backed PGA Tour series.

The account took to Twitter to make the claim as it posted: “My #LIVGolf source just confirmed with me that John Rahm to LIV INV is indeed a GO.”

The account also claimed it had not been inaccurate with previous calls predicting the next professionals to abandon ship.

“I’ve never been wrong about an LIV signing,” it added. “Just look at my track record. PGA Tour is on the rise.”

However, the 2021 US Open champion Rahm hit back at the claims, claiming the account had started a “losing streak.”

The 27-year-old, who finished second in the BMW PGA Championship last week, also joked that the social media frenzy the rumor sparked would serve him well for the PIP.

“I have to inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong,” he tweeted. “I want to thank you for the elevator in the PIP.”

Introduced by the PGA Tour in January 2021, the Player Impact Program rewards professionals based on their popularity on social media.

The PGA Tour has announced that the bonus pool for the PIP has doubled to $100 million as part of the change introduced by Commissioner Jay Monahan in response to the threat of LIV Golf.

Alleged social media sources should be taken with a grain of salt and Rahm’s defection would have been far-fetched.

However, some felt that Rahm was starting to change his tune to LIV Golf as he seemed dissatisfied with the 20 event requirement players, especially Europeans, will have to keep under the new PGA Tour guidelines.

Player Impact Program The Player Impact program is designed to reward the performance of players off the court. The Impact Scores are generated based on: Google Searches: How often a player’s name is searched. Players only get credit for searches related to them, so Adam Scott doesn’t just benefit from having the same name as the actor. Meltwater mentions: Tracks how often a player is mentioned in global media • MVP Index: A measure of a player’s reach on social media • Nielsen Score: How many times a player is featured in the TV broadcast • Q-Score: a decades-old measure of an entity’s fame and appeal

‘If we have to play all those 20, then yes, one hundred percent’ [it’s asking more of Europeans],’ he said at the Tour Championship last month.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes, because that puts me in a difficult position to play – if I’m going to play in Europe in the fall as I’m going to, I’ll have to play from January to August 20. I think this is my 17th from January and I don’t think I could add any more.

“So yeah, especially with Ryder Cup and the fact that I have to play four in Europe, yeah I think it’s a bit of a question, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they revise a bit of a rule or make an exception for it.” some players. But if they do it for players like me and Rory, maybe they should do it for everyone.”

Rahm then suggested that the power within the tour is in the hands of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

‘You’re asking the wrong man’ [on whether there will be changes]. If you want to know more about that, you know which of the two players to ask,” he said.

But Rahm has always been critical of LIV Golf’s tournament format, and the former world No. 1 was a supporter of the PGA Tour and the traditional 72-hole format, and was one of those who attended the pivotal players’ meeting last month.

“To be honest, some of the format doesn’t really appeal to me,” he says on LIV. “Three days of shotgun is no golf tournament, no cut for me. It’s that simple.

“I want to play against the best in the world in a format that has been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.’