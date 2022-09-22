Jon Jones, Vitor Belfort, Nick Diaz and more – how UFC’s youngest fighters fared

Raul Rosas Jr. could be a name MMA fans remember for years to come, or he could crash and burn – overcome by the pressure of too much too soon.

The young man hit the headlines this week for securing a contract with the UFC by winning at Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of 17 years and 348 days.

He is the youngest fighter to ever put pen to paper with the world’s premier MMA promotion and could still be the youngest to make his full debut.

Describing him as ‘special’, Dana White batted away questions about whether the starlet was already prepared for the big time.

Mexican Raul Rosas Jr, 17, has made history by becoming the youngest UFC fighter ever, earning a contract when he defeated Mando Gutierrez in the Dana White Contender Series

Unbeaten in his six professional bouts, Rosas Jr. is also full of confidence, proclaiming: ‘I know what I can do and (White) knows what I can do. Well, he really doesn’t, but he wants to know what I can do out there.

‘I wanted to fight this Saturday but I heard there is no event this Saturday so I will fight when they have another event. I’m just ready to go out there and get killed.

‘I know it won’t be easy, but nothing is easy in this life. I will be the youngest UFC champion. I don’t care what it takes, no one is going to take this away from me.’

Rosas Jr will join an elite club of amazing talent to enter the UFC at a young age. So who are the youngest fighters in history and how did their careers go?

Muhammad Mokaev

UFC debut – 21 years and 232 days

The British rising star is tipped by many as a future champion. Like Rosas Jr., he is also aiming to become the youngest fighter in history to have the belt wrapped around his life.

He is already sensationally well-rounded and an entertaining watch. The flyweight is yet to taste defeat and submitted Cody Durden in fine style in the very first round of their clash earlier this year in London.

Muhammad Mokaev (left) is one of Britain’s next great hopes in the UFC and remains undefeated

He followed that up by beating Charles Johnson, again at home, and the sky’s the limit for Mokaev.

Having moved to the UK from Russia at a young age, the youngster’s story is fascinating. He was placed in a refugee camp on arrival before the Home Office moved him and his father to Wigan.

After training at a youth center, he soon realized his talent for martial arts and the rest is history.

Jon Jones

UFC debut: 21 years and 21 days

Heard of him? Arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, depending on whether you exclude him from the failed drug test conversation, Jones is the standout name from this list.

He became the youngest UFC champion in history by beating Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua back in 2010.

And despite the extracurricular controversies, of which there is a list as long as your arm, he has set the benchmark over the past decade.

Jon Jones has done it all in the UFC over the years and was the youngest champion in history

Jones has won 15 fights with a title on the line, and his only ever defeat was due to a questionable disqualification for illegal use of the elbow.

‘Bones’ has been out of action for more than two years now after deciding to move up to heavyweight, but the story is far from over.

He will likely make his debut in the division in the coming months, and who would bet against him adding to his legacy by becoming a two-weight champion?

Michael McDonald

UFC debut: 20 years and 103 days

The California bantamweight is one of the few fighters on this list who has called it a day.

He is only 30, but decided to hang up the gloves after an impressive nine-year stay. McDonald started his amateur career at just 14, so there are more miles on the clock than it seems.

McDonald won 19 of 23 professional bouts, fought nine times in the UFC, then retired after two scraps for Bellator.

Michael McDonald (right) is now retired but had a solid nine-year run with the UFC

Chase Hooper

UFC debut: 20 years and 90 days

Hooper is already a popular and recognizable face on the UFC circuit, and the featherweight has a bright future.

His results have been mixed so far with three wins and two defeats, but he is gaining valuable experience at the top level at such a young age.

Hooper’s talents were spotted early and he was signed to a professional outfit with just five amateur matches to his name.

He then went on to amass a 10 undefeated record, including a win at Dana White’s Contender Series, before the big show called him up.

Max Holloway

UFC debut: 20 years and 60 days

One of the most popular fighters on the roster, Holloway was in the conversation among the greatest featherweights before his three defeats by Alexander Volkanovski.

He still has enduring appeal and claims to be the best boxer in the UFC. His fight with Calvin Kattar was the main piece of evidence supporting that claim, and Holloway has already seen it all.

‘Blessed’ is at a bit of a crossroads at the moment given the champion’s dominance and he may be too small to move up to lightweight.

But the Hawaiian’s legacy is already intact after beating the likes of Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira and Anthony Pettis.

It will be fascinating to see where the 30-year-old goes from here with so many kilometers left on the clock.

Max Holloway (left) is one of the best, but lost three times against Alexander Volkanovski (right)

Nick Diaz

UFC debut: 20 years, 55 days

The man, the myth the legend. Nick Diaz, brother of Nate and one of the UFC’s original stars, may now have run his course in the promotion.

His last performance against Robbie Lawler was at least commendable, but there are big questions about whether he will still be competing at the top.

Diaz is a law unto himself at times, and fans have warmed to his antics over the years.

Robbie Lawler defeated Nick Diaz in a rematch 17 years in the making last September

He made his debut way back at UFC 44 before a hiatus between 2007-11 and finally returning against BJ Penn.

Losses to Georges St-Pierre and Carlos Condit before another decision loss to Anderson Silva (later ruled a no-contest) hardly matter as Diaz popularity and legend seem bulletproof against loss.

Known for his constant pressure and talking down to opponents during fights, Diaz has been a born entertainer and fascinating character over the years.

Robbie Lawler

UFC debut: 20 years, 51 days

Another UFC legend. At his peak, Lawler was among the most intimidating prospects in MMA, with punishing boxing skills that left opponents withering.

He won the welterweight crown against Jonny Hendricks in 2014 and defended it twice against Rory McDonald and Condit.

The McDonald fight in particular will go down in history as one of the bloodiest affairs, where both men gave absolutely everything.

His run of two wins from his last eight leaves a lot to be desired and perhaps the McDonald fight took a few years.

He is scheduled to fight Santiago Ponzinnibbio in December, and another defeat could mean the end of his time in the fight for the UFC.

Lawler is still going strong at 40, but his recent record aside from the Diaz win is patchy

Vitor Belfort

UFC debut: 19 years, 312 days

The Brazilian terrified opponents at his peak and ranks third for most KOs in UFC history (14).

Belfort made his debut against fellow legend Chuck Liddell way back in 2004 and saw the UFC go through a rapid rise to prominence that he was a key part of.

The southpaw won five knockouts of the night’s bonuses and was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it fighter. He is another who has made inroads into the world of boxing since leaving the UFC.

Vitor Belfort became a UFC legend and possessed immense power in his prime

He beat Evander Holyfield by first round TKO last September and is now an aging gun for hire at 45 years old.

It must be said, Belfort knocked out Michael Bisping with a head kick that left the Brit blind in one eye, a fight in which he was said to have been on performance-enhancing drugs.

Back in 2006, he tested positive for 4-hydroxytestosterone, an anabolic steroid, which led to him being banned for nine months.

Sage Northcutt

UFC debut: 19 years, 216 days

The American looked every inch the new kid on the block as he burst onto the scene with his ridiculous athleticism, model looks and flashy techniques.

He won his first two games in style and was portrayed as a possible future face of the organization.

But it turned sour; he lost to Mickey Gall and Bryan Barberena before surprisingly leaving the UFC after three consecutive victories.

He signed with ONE Championship and lost his first fight.

Northcutt was heralded by Dana White when he came up as a teenager, but the UFC president later said he thought he should retire.

Sage Northcutt was talked up as the UFC’s next poster boy, but it didn’t pan out

He said: ‘I would really like to see Sage Northcutt retire. I hope he does. Nice, charismatic boy, smart.

‘He was [going to] college to be an engineer. He has a lot going on in his life. This is not the sport for him.

‘I don’t want to sound like I’m giving a crap about that guy because I really care about the kid. But this is not the sport for him. I would love to see him retire before he gets seriously injured.’

Dan Lauzon

UFC debut: 18 years, 198 days

Lauzon and his brother Joe first became known for their backyard battles with each other online and parlayed their skills into careers.

Well-rounded lightweight Dan only fought twice in the UFC, losing on both occasions, before parting ways with the company.

It just turns out that for all the wonderfully talented youngsters who go on to make it big with the promotion, there’s always a chance that it might not go to plan for others.

Lauzon has not fought since 2015, but finished his professional career with an impressive record of 17 wins from 23 fights.