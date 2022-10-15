Jon Jones could FINALLY return after nearly three years away in a December clash with Stipe Miocic

<!–

Jon Jones could return to the octagon in December, with rumors of a big fight being planned alongside the Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira rematch.

The current main fight for UFC 282 on December 10, Prochazka and Teixeira are already scheduled to compete for the light heavyweight title, but they could be joined by some of the heavyweight division’s biggest names.

Reports suggest a potential clash between Jones and Stipe Miocic is being discussed by the UFC, hoping to wrap up a fight for the card in December.

But if the fight can’t be staged, Jones could be looking to meet former unified heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in March to celebrate his return to the octagon after two and a half years.

Journalist Ariel Helwani tweeted: “If they can pull off Jones vs Miocic, that will be the UFC 282 main thing. If not, the main one is Prochazka vs Teixeira 2.

And if they can’t get Jones vs Miocic done by 12/10, they’ll have their sights set on Ngannou vs Jones in March when Ngannou re-sign. To develop.’

If they can get Jones x Miocic done, that will be the UFC 282 main. If not, the main one is Prochazka x Teixeira 2. And if they can’t get Jones x Miocic ready by 12/10, they’ll have their sights set on doing Ngannou x Jones in March, when Ngannou re-signs. To develop. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 14, 2022

With Jones a common denominator in every possible heavyweight headliner, it seems increasingly likely that the American fighter will return to the sport, having last appeared at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he defeated Dominick Reyes.

But all three heavyweights – Jones, Miocic and Ngannou – have been out of the sport and it seems increasingly likely that they will make their return soon.

Jones in particular has spoken out about waiting for the right deal before stepping back into the octagon, as he shared with his social media followers.

“I had a brief telephone meeting with UFC attorney Hunter a few days ago,” Jones said of a potential clash with Ngannou in 2021.

“As of now I’ve told him that about £7.1 to £8.9 million ($8-$10 million) would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that’s been discussed so far.’

And his potential opponent Miocic in December indicated that he would like to lead the event with his compatriot.

He told the MMA hour last year: ‘I’m down. I don’t think he wanted it. I don’t know the whole story, but I’m down. Then he wants a title shot.

“I know he’s done a good job, he’s probably one of the best of all time, but you still have to wait for your order. That’s like I’m going to be a light heavyweight and like I want a chance.”

The Ohio-born American has been out of action since his March 2021 defeat to Ngannou in the second round of their UFC 260 title fight, and his former opponent has also suggested a return is possible.

The Cameroonian has been suggested as a potential opponent for Jones in March 2023, adding that while he was “in no rush” with his contract negotiations, he would still be interested in a future in the octagon.

The last fight on his UFC contract came against Ciryl Gane in January and the free agency won’t be able to test until early 2023.

He said, ‘I don’t think we’re in a hurry. I’m in no rush either. I’m not going anywhere, so I’m in no rush. In the end we have all the time.’