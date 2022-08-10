Jon Hamm joins Apple TV+ series The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The 51-year-old will be a series regular as a business mogul trying to acquire the news network the show is based on, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news of his latest job comes months after he starred in a viral ad for Apple TV+ called Everyone But Jon Hamm, where he scolded the streamer for not hiring him.

Wow: Jon Hamm has joined the upcoming third season of Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show – months after starring in a streamer ad (pictured)

During the ad, he watches a variety of Apple TV+ shows such as Ted Lasso and expresses frustration that he wasn’t included.

He even watches The Morning Show a bit and smokes, ‘Jen and Reese – no Jon. Feels like a missed opportunity!’

Since the ad came out in January, the ad has been viewed more than 15 million times on YouTube and has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Commercial.

Meanwhile, in 2015 Jon won an Emmy Award for his starring role of Don Draper in the AMC drama Mad Men about the advertising world of the 1960s.

Who’s who: The Morning Show stars Jennifer and Reese as anchors on a news network rocked by a Me Too scandal featuring a character played by Steve Carrell

More to come: season one premiered on Apple TV+ in 2019, season two will follow in 2021, and a third season is currently in the works

Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup have both been nominated for Emmys for their work on The Morning Show, for which Jennifer Aniston won a SAG Award.

On The Morning Show, Jennifer and Reese play the anchors on a news network that is rocked by a Me Too scandal in which a character is played by Steve Carrell.

Season one premiered on Apple TV+ in 2019, season two will follow in 2021, and a third season is currently in the works.

Goof: The news of his latest job comes months after Jon starred in a viral ad for Apple TV+ called Everyone But Jon Hamm, where he scolded the streamer for not hiring him

‘Jen and Reese – no Jon’: He even watches The Morning Show a bit during the commercial and smokes, ‘Feels like a missed opportunity!’

New additions to the cast for season two were Julianna Margulies as a regular guest and Marcia Gay Harden in an Emmy-nominated guest.

Created by Jay Carson, who previously had a political career including press secretary for the 2008 Hillary Clinton campaign, the show is based on Brian Stelter’s book Top Of The Morning: Inside The Cutthroat World Of Morning TV.

Although Jon has not starred in a movie with Reese, he was one of the stars of the 2019 drama film Lucy In The Sky, of which Reese was one of the producers.

Meanwhile, he and Jennifer are personal friends and made the guest list for her 50th birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles in 2019.