Jon Hamm addresses rumor that he prefers going commando after THOSE viral photos

Emmy winner Jon Hamm finally addressed the rumor that he prefers to go commando, a decade after photos of him strutting down Madison Avenue while wearing pants went viral.

The gifted 51-year-old burst out laughing when confronted further The Howard Stern Show Monday about ‘the whole penis thing’.

The 68-year-old host took up New York Daily News‘ reported in 2013 that Jon ‘was politely instructed by an AMC employee to wear underwear’ while shooting Mad Men because his ‘impressive anatomy was too distracting’.

Emmy winner Jon Hamm finally addressed the rumor that he prefers to go commando a decade after photos of him strutting down Madison Avenue while wearing pants went viral (pictured in 2012 with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt)

“I’ve worn underwear every single day of my life, Howard,” Hamm said.

‘First of all, who doesn’t wear underwear? Yes, I have worn underwear every day of my life. With a suit? Come on. I love comfortable boxer shorts, thank you very much. I like a breathable cotton. Who does not?’

St. Louis native was on Stern to discuss producing and starring as investigative reporter Irwin ‘Fletch’ Fletcher in Confess, Fletch — which reunited him with his Mad Men co-star John Slattery.

And Slattery wasn’t alone, as Jon’s Mad Men castmate-turned-girlfriend Anna Osceola has a small role as Larry in Greg Mottola’s critically acclaimed crime comedy, which premieres October 28 on Showtime.

The gifted 51-year-old burst out laughing when confronted on The Howard Stern Show on Monday about the ‘whole penis thing’

Just a rumor: The 68-year-old host brought up the New York Daily News’ report in 2013 that Jon “was politely instructed by an AMC employee to wear underwear” while shooting Mad Men because his “impressive anatomy was too distracting’

Hamm stated: ‘I’ve worn underwear every single day of my life, Howard. First of all, who doesn’t wear underwear? Yes, I have worn underwear every day of my life. With a suit? Come on. I love comfortable boxer shorts, thank you very much. I like a breathable cotton. Who does not?’

Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo and Lucy Punch also appear in the remake of the eighties Chevy Chase film – which was based on Gregory McDonald’s 1976 novel.

Hamm is 17 years older than Anna, whom he met when she played a receptionist at an Esalen-like spiritual retreat in California that his character Don Draper encountered during the Mad Men series finale.

‘I very much am [publicly declaring my love for her]yes,’ gushed The Top Gun: Maverick actor.

‘I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable. It’s a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of’.

The native of St. Louis was on Stern to discuss producing and starring as investigative reporter Irwin ‘Fletch’ Fletcher in Confess, Fletch – which reunited him with his Mad Men co-star John Slattery (L)

Premieres October 28 on Showtime! And Slattery wasn’t alone, as Jon’s Mad Men castmate-turned-girlfriend Anna Osceola (2-R, pictured Sept. 7) has a small role as Larry in Greg Mottola’s critically acclaimed crime comedy

Remember? Hamm is 17 years older than Anna, whom he met when she played a receptionist at an Esalen-like spiritual retreat in California that his character Don Draper met during the Mad Men series finale

For the past two years, Jon has been in therapy, working on himself and the trauma he suffered at the age of 10 when his mother Deborah died of colon cancer.

‘When you lose someone so important to you, like a mother, so early that it creates a wound that blocks too much of that emotional availability. It blocks a lot of that accessibility and vulnerability,’ Hamm admitted.

“And it’s only been in the last few years that I’ve sat down and thought about all the things that have made the relationship I’m in now more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids.

‘Defining a new version of happiness, life, well-being, all those things that sound obvious and whatever, but it’s real, and it’s for one of the better words – that’s what I’m working for, right? What else is there besides that?’

The Top Gun: Maverick actor gushed: ‘I am a lot [publicly declaring my love for her], yes…I’m in a relationship right now and it’s comfortable. It’s a feeling of caring for someone else and being looked after’

‘It blocks a lot of emotional availability’: For the past two years Jon has been in therapy working on himself and the trauma he suffered at the age of 10 when his mother Deborah died of colon cancer

Hamm continued: ‘It’s made the relationship that I’m in now more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids’

The two-time Golden Globe winner and Osceola loves watching the ‘remarkably entertaining’ Beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network as well as the ‘fascinating’ Bravo show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Howard asked Jon if he thought Erika Jayne should return the $750,000 diamond hoop earrings that her estranged second husband Thomas Girardi bought in 2007 with embezzled funds.

‘Yes! She should. She should,” passionate Hamm replied.

Who knew he was a fan? The two-time Golden Globe winner and Osceola loves watching the ‘remarkably entertaining’ Beat Bobby Flay on the Food Network as well as the ‘fascinating’ Bravo show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

‘Yes! She should’: Howard asked Jon if he thought Erika Jayne (pictured in 2019) should return the $750,000 diamond hoop earrings her estranged second husband Thomas Girardi bought in 2007 with embezzled funds

Hamm passionately responded: ‘The circular argument that she’s not responsible, you just want to shake her and go, “Honey, they were never yours. Give them back. Give them back”‘

“The circular argument that she’s not responsible, you just want to shake her and say, “Honey, they were never yours. Give them back. Give them back.”

In June, Judge Barry Russell ordered the 51-year-old socialite to give Estate trustees the earrings, which were paid for with money stolen from the $2M settlement intended for the families of the victims of the fatal Lion Air crash in 2018.

The Big Lie producer star also has upcoming acting gigs in the third season of Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, the fifth season of FX’s Fargo and the second season of Prime Video’s Good Omens.