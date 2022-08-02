Jon Hamm, 51, and John Slattery, 59, from Mad Men walk their dogs in The Hamptons

John Hamm and John Slattery kept it casual this week while vacationing at The Hamptons on New York’s Long Island.

The Mad Men stars were spotted together on a bench with their dogs in the quaint village on Monday.

Hamm, 51, looked carefree in a white t-shirt, cream jumper, jeans and sneakers while wearing a white-beaked hat and dark glasses while staying close to his dog, Splash, who he adopted in 2020.

The Top Gun: The Maverick star’s salt and pepper beard was cropped short.

Slattery, 59, kept cool in brown shorts, flip flops, and a navy blue shirt.

He wore square-framed glasses and a Panama hat over his silver hair as he strolled with his black and white pup.

Both starred in the 2007-2015 Emmy-winning drama starring Hamm as advertising executive Don Draper and Slattery as Roger Sterling.

And they work together again.

Both are cast in Confess, Fletch.

The film serves as a reboot of sorts for the character created by Chevy Chase in 1985 as a newspaper reporter who changes identities to get a scoop.

Hamm will take on the role of the title character, Irwin M. ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

In this latest version of the quick-witted sleuth, Fletch becomes the prime suspect in multiple murders.

While trying to clear his name, Fletch decides to search for his fiancée’s stolen art collection after her father is missing and presumed dead.

The two men made the film last year in the Boston area.

Marcia Gay Harden, 62, and Kyle MacLachlan, 63 co-stars. The film is slated for a limited theatrical release in September before streaming on Showtime in October.