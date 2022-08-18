Jon Gosselin claims his ex-wife Kate stole $100K from two of their kids: ‘It’s morally wrong’

Jon Gosselin accused his ex-wife, Kate, of stealing $100,000 from the bank accounts of two of their children the same year she bought a $750,000 lake house in North Carolina.

In legal documents obtained by: The sunde Kate, 45, confirmed she had made two separate $50,000 withdrawals from the trust accounts of their teens Hannah and Collin, but claimed it was “to survive” and “to pay her and the kids’ expenses.”

During an interview with the British newspaper, Jon said he believes the mother of eight is ‘taking money out of these accounts without authorization’ is ‘disgusting and morally wrong’.

Disturbing: Jon Gosselin has accused his ex-wife Kate of stealing $100,000 from two of their children, the same year she reportedly bought a $750,000 lake house in North Carolina

The reality star then claimed that Kate failed to repay her children’s loan.

“You can’t just live off your kids’ money,” Jon added, despite Kate’s rebuttal, in legal documents saying her kids owe her money — as she financed their private school education and various living expenses.

In the file, Kate claimed that the children’s trust owed her “technically $387,000” but that she “had no intention of collecting that.”

Jon also told The Sun that he only learned of the missing money when he “got custody of the two children in 2018 and saw their bank statements.”

He and the mother of eight had set up trust accounts for their large brood to keep the money they made from TLC and doing promotional activities safe until they turned 18.

After being asked in court if she would take the money, Kate insisted she “would have to keep borrowing from it to survive.”

Her defense: In the file, Kate claimed that the children’s trust actually owed her “$387,000 technically” but that she “had no intention of collecting that.”

At the time, however, she raised eyebrows for the purchase of a $750,000 lake house in North Carolina with a private dock and swimming pool.

The outlet also pointed out that she was paid $40,000 per episode for her show Kate Plus Dates, which ran for six seasons.

Jon went on to express his anger at the situation, saying she is a “hypocrite” for having “told the world she saved her children’s money when she actually stole for them.”

“She has no remorse at all,” he marveled. “Now that they’re 18, she thinks she can get out.”

In May, his youngest six children Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah all turned 18.

‘I’m available! Free! Free in the sense that I now have grown children,” Jon joked to ET at the time.

“Now it’s time for me to move on – dating – get on with my own life. It’s almost like starting over,” he said, a year after being separated from his longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad after nearly seven years of dating.

Stopped paying child support in 2012: Jon only had custody of two of his eight children, Hannah and Collin, and he said he “worked really hard to build independence in them” (pictured August 25)

Jon – who reportedly stopped paying alimony in 2012 – only had custody of two of his eight children, Hannah and Collin, and said he “worked very hard to build their independence.”

During that interview, Hannah said she chose to live with her father in Pennsylvania rather than with her mother in North Carolina because she “has always been closer to him” and that they “always have a strong, good relationship.” had’.

‘It is a lot growing up in a very busy household with many children. And there’s not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent. I felt like my father gave me that attention and felt like I had a good, solid relationship with a parent,” the former child star explained.

Happier times: The former couple reportedly only communicate through their lawyers after the end of their bitter decade-long marriage in 2009

“It was a difficult decision to leave my siblings behind. I didn’t want to be separated from them or even live in a different household than them. But I just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom’s house and I just wanted to live with my dad.”

Hannah – who is excited to be able to vote and legally drive out of the state – said her relationship with Kate is “pretty stable” and they text each other “on average.”

“She just wished me a happy birthday. You know, she told me she loved me and it was great—a mean birthday text,” Gosselin commented.

Oldest Children: Gosselin’s 21-year-old daughters — twins Madelyn and Cara — are currently in New York City, studying at Fordham University and Syracuse University, respectively (pictured in 2019)

Gosselin’s eldest daughters – 21-year-old Madelyn and Cara – are currently in New York, studying at Fordham University and Syracuse University, respectively.

As for his career, Jon The International enlisted DJ Casper to produce his upcoming album EI8HT and the lead single Voicemail will be out on May 20th.

The former couple reportedly only communicated through their lawyers after the end of their bitter decade-long marriage in 2009.

Jon & Kate Plus 8 aired on TLC for five seasons from 2007 to 2010, and once attracted 9.8 million viewers with the fifth season premiere.