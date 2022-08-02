Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jesse Bongiovi is engaged to girlfriend of four years Jesse Light

Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, is engaged to Jesse Light.

The lovebirds, who have been in a relationship for four years, announced the news on Monday.

Jesse, 27, spent the weekend in East Hampton on one knee with his rocker dad, according to… Page six.

Jesse got down on one knee from his home in East Hampton, according to the outlet, in the presence of Jon Bon Jovi and her family.

Jesse Light is a TV producer of the show Forever Summer Hamptons, which can be seen on Amazon Prime.

Their dog Bella was also present for the proposal.

After the special moment, the group headed to Surf Lodge in Montauk, New Jersey, where the lovebirds first met in 2018 on Labor Day.

Jesse’s brother – Jake Bongiovi – and his actress girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown sent their best of London to the engaged couple, Page Six’s source revealed.

Jesse Bongiovi and dad Jon Bon Jovi launched the rosè brand Hampton Water in 2018 with Gérard Bertrand.

Jesse Bongiovi previously revealed that the brand idea came about one day while he was sitting on their porch in The Hamptons.

“My father came to me and said, ‘Would you like some more pink juice?’ that’s what we used to call rosè. I said to him, “No, no, no, we call it Hampton water now.” We just thought it was pretty funny,” he said People magazine of 2018.

The rock star said he only said “Yeah, yeah, yeah” at first, but then thought and realized it was a good idea.

“But then I realized it was actually a good idea and a great name. I am proud to have done many unique marketing things over the years, whether it was the arena football team or the Soul Kitchen restaurant. I don’t do things haphazardly, but Jesse has always been very serious about everything he’s ever done,” the musician explained.

After coming up with the idea and the name, they flew back and forth to the south of France for a year and a half to meet Gérard at his wine tasting, until they found the version they loved.

“When you’re in a band, you always say it’s like a family. But when you actually work with your family, it’s totally different. We walk to the meeting together and I say, “Wow, it’s my Mini-Me.” He thinks like I think. It’s been a dream.’

Jon Bon Jovi, 60, and wife Dorothea Hurley were high school sweethearts and married on April 29, 1989 during a secret trip to Las Vegas at the Graceland Wedding Chapel.

The wedding took place during a stop in LA on The New Jersey Syndicate Tour.

Jon and Dorothea are the parents of four children Stephanie, 29, Jesse, Jacob, 20, and Romeo, 18.