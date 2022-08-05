Joleon Lescott’s Premier League predictions… does he REALLY believe Man City will win the title?

Everyone likes to think they know what they’re talking about when it comes to predictions for the season. But how much faith do we really have in what we think is going to happen?

The former Manchester City defender answered a series of our ‘yes or no’ questions, before a lie detector test revealed whether he really believed what he predicted.

This is what happened…

Do you think Manchester City will win the Premier League title?

Lescott says: YES / Lie detector says: Tell the truth

Lescott: “I always think the team that won the season before should be the favorites and with the purchases they’ve made it makes them stronger.”

Do you think Liverpool will push City that close in the title race?

Lescott says: NO / Lie detector says: Tell the truth

Lescott: ‘I think Mane is a huge miss for them. There were games where he just took it by the horns and influenced them. So I don’t think it will be as close as people think.’

Do you think Manchester City will win the Champions League?

Lescott says: YES / Lie detector says: Telling a lie

Lescott: ‘That was hope! I couldn’t pick a team to win the Champions League, there are no favorites in that league. Especially after what happened last season.’

Will Erling Haaland beat Harry Kane in the Premier League?

Lescott says: NO / Lie detector says: Tell the truth

Lescott: ‘I think Haaland will score more goals in all competitions throughout the season. But if Harry Kane is fit, he will play. Haaland will play if Pep thinks it’s right.’

Will Raheem Sterling be a success at Chelsea?

Lescott says: YES / Lie detector says: Tell the truth

Lescott: ‘He is a good asset. Chelsea need him and I’m a huge Sterling fan. I don’t think City will regret losing him as a player, but maybe as a person.”

Will Manchester United finish in the top four?

Lescott says: NO / Lie detector says: Tell the truth

Lescott: ‘I have such confidence in that! I think it will be City, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea. I think United will improve under Ten Hag, but continued dynamism and pressure on the top four is unlikely.”

Will Manchester United finish higher if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves?

Lescott says: NO / Lie detector says: Tell the truth

Lescott: ‘I’m not sure. He scores goals and goals win games, so I’m not sure how United would score fewer goals and finish higher. If he wants to leave, they should split up, but I don’t think as a club they should try to let him go. He is a huge player in the Premier League. I don’t think he hinders their performance.’

Will Tottenham finish above Arsenal?

Lescott says: YES / Lie detector says: Telling a lie

Lescott: ‘Wow! I would have Spurs as my dark horses. Last season they finished in the top four and I don’t think Arsenal will catch up with them. In any case, I keep everyone happy!’

Will Sadio Mane be able to effectively replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool?

Lescott says: NO / Lie detector says: Tell the truth

Lescott: ‘I like Nunez as an asset, but I don’t think he’s there to replace Sadio. That’s what Diaz should do. Nunez will be a success.

“I think Liverpool will definitely miss Mane more than they expected. He had the ability to play well even when he didn’t score. He can become man of the match and influence matches without scoring.’

Will Newcastle qualify for Europe?

Lescott says: NO / Lie detector says: Tell the truth

Lescott: ‘I haven’t even thought about it yet! You’re looking at seventh and that’s probably West Ham or Wolves.’

Will Brentford Suffer From Season Two Syndrome?

Lescott says: YES / Lie detector says: Tell the truth

Lescott: ‘Eriksen was huge to them. He earned them so many points last season, so I’m worried about Brentford.”

