Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second consecutive triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 Tuesday night in a game between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Jokic continued his performance of 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists on Sunday night with his sixth triple-double of the season and 82nd of his career. He joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to compile those stats in one game. Chamberlain did it four times.

Aaron Gordon had 24 points and Bruce Brown scored 16 for Denver. Rookie Christian Braun scored 13 points in the first start of his career.

“It doesn’t change much. You just have to be ready for the plays from the huddle, but it didn’t change anything,” Braun said. “Same mentality, I encountered exactly the same thing. So it’s pretty easy.”

Braun’s defensive assignment was Ja Morant, who led Memphis with 35 points and 10 assists.

“I thought I was doing well with Ja and I looked up in the third quarter and he had 30,” Braun said.

The Grizzlies, now tied with the Nuggets in the standings, have lost two in a row on a seven-game winning streak.

“You play for first place in the Western Conference — meaningless in the middle of December — but that’s what we’re playing for tonight,” said Denver coach Michael Malone. “That team is in the top five both offensively and defensively, so we will have to play our A game tonight. And I felt that Bruce, Christian, (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope), Aaron and Nikola did.

Never trailing, Denver shot 59% and built a 21-point lead in the first quarter. Jeff Green’s running dunk over Ziaire Williams made it 37-14 and caused a Memphis timeout 22 seconds into the second.

“Insane. His new nickname is Vino,” Gordon said of the 36-year-old Green. “Ages like fine wine.”

Memphis came in nine in the third period, but the Nuggets went back by 20 and led by 13 going into the fourth. The Grizzlies made it 92-84 midway through the fourth, but Denver used a 13-3 run to put it away.

“Two games in a row we can’t get out in the first quarter and we pay the price for that,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. “We got some good shots early on, we just need to convert those and give ourselves a better start to the game.”

TIP INS

Grizzlies: F Desmond Bane missed his 17th straight game with a sprained big toe on his right foot. … Years Jackson Jr. had three blocks in his first nine minutes to finish with five, three shy of his best set on December 12 against Atlanta.

Nuggets: Malone said that Michael Porter Jr. his workload increases as he recovers from a heel injury and could return Friday against Portland or Sunday against Phoenix. … Jamal Murray (painful left knee) was inactive. …Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning and former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders sat courtside. Both played on the Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl 50 title team.

NEXT ONE

Grizzlies: at the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Nuggets: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday nights.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports