Jokic, Nuggets outscore Suns 128-125 in overtime; booker sidelined

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw a pivotal dunk that was lifted after an overtime review and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Sunday night.

Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists for the 83rd triple-double of his career. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had an output of 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists a week ago.

“Sick,” Gordon said of the stats Jokic is putting out these days. “Those are video game numbers.”

It was the fourth 40-point, 15-rebound, 15-assist game in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info. He joined Oscar Robertson (1961, 1962) and James Harden (2016).

Phoenix star Devin Booker lasted just 4:20 in his return from a groin injury, scoring two points after scoring 58 against New Orleans in his previous start.

Jamal Murray tied regulation for Denver with a dunk with 10.7 seconds left. But it was Gordon’s OT Slam that helped propel the Nuggets to victory. Early on, he was called for an offensive foul, but a review determined that Landry Shamet was moving, giving Gordon the basket and a free throw.

The best dunk in the game you’ve ever had?

“Yes,” Gordon said. “For time and score.”

Jokic also had a chance with the dunk, because he was close to Gordon on the play.

“It was open,” Jokic joked.

It certainly raised the noise level in the building.

“The loudest I’ve heard in this place in a long time for a non-playoff game,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Phoenix had a chance to tie it in the dying seconds of overtime, only to deflect a pass.

The Suns, leading by 12 in the third quarter, set up a game-winner in regulation, but Mikal Bridges was fouled for offense after accidentally running into a Denver player. Bridges atoned by blocking Murray’s shot just before the buzzer.

The Nuggets improved to 2-6 in games over Christmas. The other victory was in 1994 against Seattle.

Shamet came off the bench to score a career-high 31 points on a night the Suns lost Booker again to a groin injury. Booker had just returned to the court after missing the past three games with a sore groin.

“I didn’t even see it,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. I looked up and he had this look on his face and I knew something had happened.”

Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 16 rebounds as Phoenix had six players in double figures. Chris Paul had 17 points and 16 assists but missed five free throws.

The Suns have lost eight of 11.

“We’ll be fine,” Shamet said. “The important thing is that we are doing the right thing.”

Gordon finished with 28 points and Murray with 26.

The Nuggets led by 15 points early in the game. Shamet scored 15 points in the second quarter to help Phoenix get back into the game.

Gordon finished 11-for-18 from the field and Jokic was 16-for-25. Both extended their streaks to 23 field goal games of .500 or better, breaking the franchise record set by Nene in 2010-11.

TIPS

Suns: Phoenix guard Cameron Payne (sprained right foot) and forward Cam Johnson (teared meniscus) went through intensive workouts on Christmas morning. Payne has not played since December 13 and Johnson since November 4.

Nuggets: Forward Jeff Green broke his hand against Portland on Friday. The team said he will be re-evaluated in four weeks. … Forward Michael Porter Jr. scored seven points on 3-of-11 shooting in his second game back from a heel injury.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Suns: At Memphis Tuesday night.

Nuggets: In Sacramento on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

___

