Joker 2: Folie à Deux ‘takes place in Arkham Asylum’ and will hit cinemas October 2024

Following shocking news that Warner Brothers had “canned” the upcoming Batgirl movie, DC fans were offered a silver lining on Thursday as movie executives revealed the release date of the highly anticipated Joker sequel.

According to DeadlineJoker 2: Folie à Deux, rumored to be a musical, will hit theaters on October 4, 2024, five years after the Oscar-winning original.

At the end of the first film, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Best Actor award for the role) found himself in Arkham Asylum before making a daring escape and it is believed the sequel will largely be set within the setting.

Lady Gaga, 36, is reportedly in early talks to play the iconic character Harley Quinn in the film.

She follows in the footsteps of Margot Robbie who starred as the villain in Suicide Squad 2016, Birds of Prey 2020 and The Suicide Squad in 2021.

The Bad Romance singer and actress was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for her role as an emerging musician in the Bradley Cooper-directed film A Star Is Born, before joining the cast of House Of Gucci in 2021.

While the plot of the sequel is currently unknown, “Folie à deux” is a French phrase that literally means “shared madness.” It is used to describe a delusional feeling shared by two people who are close to each other.

The website further revealed that filming was likely to begin in December, before a lengthy editing process ensued.

While the original 2019 Joker was never intended to have a sequel, Todd Phillips, lead director for critical and commercial success, said in August 2019 that he might be interested in making a sequel, if Phoenix were interested in doing so. to return.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed over $1 billion on a budget of just $55 million.

The filmmaker signed on in May 2021 to direct and co-write the script with his original Joker writing partner Scott Silver.

In June, he posted to his Instagram a photo of his protagonist reading the script for the first time.

The actors wore pinstripe suits and the actors’ thinning hair was combed to the right and his white beard was groomed in a well-kept, but still bushy style.

Phillips also shared a photo of the script’s cover, red with black lettering, when he first revealed the film’s title.