JoJo Siwa’s mother Jessalynn weighs in on Candace Cameron Bure drama

JoJo Siwa’s mother Jessalynn Siwa weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding her daughter and actress Candace Cameron Bure.

Siwa, 47, posted a video explaining the interaction her daughter reportedly had with Bure when she was 11 years old. The exchange eventually led to JoJo, 19, calling the Fuller House actress the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a now viral TikTok video.

“I was talking about it on my podcast a while back,” she posted on Instagram. “The recently told story didn’t quite add up, so here’s the real version. In the end, this story isn’t about a simple picture, it’s about how you treat people.

“True, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It’s super easy to quote a bible verse when everyone is looking at you, but morality is what you have when no one is looking,” she added.

In the video, Jessalyn talks about the exchange between her daughter and Bure. The two briefly interacted during the Fuller House premiere when JoJo Bure, who played DJ Tanner on the show, asked for a photo.

“JoJo ran into DJ and said, ‘Oh my god, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?'” Jessalynn said. And she said, ‘Not now. Maybe later.’ Word for word: “Not now, maybe later.”‘ she explained.

“Fast-forward, we’re going to the Kelly Clarkson show, which was on the day JoJo…I’m going, “If she even asks for a picture, please don’t say now, maybe later. Just kidding, say not that.” ‘

When asked if there was any interaction that day, she said, “No, she just didn’t care,” she explained. “And you know what, maybe she had an emergency and her kid was crying and she was trying to get hold of the babysitter, I don’t know what was going on but it’s funny when you don’t know and someone treats you that thinks nice? Not now maybe later?

“And it’s hard to be a celebrity, I’ll give it to you, but that was so long ago. I can’t even tell you and I still remember.’

The JoJo-Candace controversy erupted last week after the former Dance Moms star called the Fuller House actress the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a now viral TikTok clip.

Bure revealed in a subsequent Instagram post that she called Siwa about the matter, who explained why she publicly called the actress “rude.”

The Full House star said Siwa told her the comment stemmed from an incident when the pair met on a red carpet when the former Dance Moms star was just 11 years old. Siwa claimed that she asked Bure for a photo at the time, but Bure told her “not for a while” and then never came back for the photo, despite the fact that she went to take photos with others.

Bure, a devout Christian, admitted the teen’s story “broke her heart,” revealing that she apologized to Siwa, telling her, “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Please know that as a mother it breaks my heart that I made you feel this way.”

“All right on the JoJo front,” Candace said after summarizing their conversation.

But in video obtained by Page sixJoJo claimed the actress “didn’t share all the details of the meeting.”

“It’s one of those memories that little 11-year-old me had. And it was at the after party that she didn’t want to take a picture with me,” she explained last week.

“And I was okay with that, but then I turned around and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that really upset me.

“It’s just one of those memories that when you’re little someone says something to you and you never forget it as long as you live.”

“We talked for about 10 minutes and it was sweet. She apologized and we chatted and it was cool. It was fun,” she added.