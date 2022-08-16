JoJo Siwa unveils brand new mullet hairstyle

JoJo Siwa rocks a brand new haircut – a mullet.

The 19-year-old showed off her fresh new look in videos posted to her TikTok account on Monday.

In the video, JoJo seemed to rock her usual short haircut at first — before shaking her head and revealing her new “do.”

The video was set to cartoonish audio of someone saying, ‘What the f**k!? Did you just call me mul-daddy? What the f**k!’

JoJo lip synced to the crazy song as she sat in her stylish car.

She followed it up with another video showing off her long hair again.

The video, set to the same song as the earlier clip, showed JoJo wearing a gold fringe top as she threw her long blonde hair over her shoulders.

The look is definitely different from her latest haircut, which is a much shorter style cut down to her ears.

However, JoJo’s most famous hairstyle is undoubtedly the iconic ponytail that she has worn for much of her life and as the star of the reality series Dance Moms.

Last month however, JoJo revealed that she developed a bald spot caused by the “stress” of filming the series.

The social media sensation took to the video-sharing app to tell of her hair loss after fans started noticing a bald spot near her hairline.

After acknowledging their comments, JoJo went on to straighten out the truth about what caused her hair loss, revealing that it was caused by a “stress rash” she developed while filming the hit Lifetime show.

“Stress rash on my head when I used Dance Moms didn’t stop my hair,” she captioned the clip.

When a fan wondered if the spot was due to Siwa wearing her signature “tight ponytails,” the So You Think You Can Dance jury clarified in another clip, “I thought I’d explain this. So no, it’s not actually from the ponytails.’

Siwa then looked at the spot where she usually wore her ponytail, pointing out that the bald spot “wasn’t pulled out at all.”

Celebrity: Born Joelle Joanie Siwa, the reality star launched her career at age nine when she became a top five finalist in Lifetime’s dance show, Abby’s Ultimate Dance competition

She then said, “When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash here at Dance Moms. I’d pick at it all day and I’d damage every hair follicle that’s ever been there.”

“So now I carry her love with me. There,” she added, pointing to the spot.

Born Joelle Joanie Siwa, the reality star launched her career at age nine when she became a top five finalist in Lifetime’s dance show, Abby’s Ultimate Dance competition.

The hit series was a spin-off of the hit series Dance Moms starring Abby Lee Miller, and soon the tween was signed up to star in seasons five and six of the hit Lifetime series after she turned 11.

The show followed dance studio owner Miller as she trained young dancers — usually between the ages of 6 and 15 — to become professional dancers and compete nationally.

During this time, Siwa became a star in her own right as viewers became obsessed with her brutal confrontations with the often blunt dance instructor.

Miller has since come under fire for hurling “verbal abuse” at the young dancers, including Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler, with the reaction ultimately leading to the show’s cancellation.

However, Siwa has remained close to Miller, who has been wheelchair-bound since undergoing spinal surgery after being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April 2018.