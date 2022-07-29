JoJo Siwa steps out after THAT Candace Cameron-Bure controversy

JoJo Siwa stepped out after revealing in a viral TikTok video that Candace Cameron-Bure was the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met.

The 19-year-old superstar was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the same day Candace revealed she had apologized to JoJo for their interaction nearly 10 years ago.

While Bure, 46, admitted they were “all good now,” there was still one person who wasn’t happy with how the whole thing was playing out: Candace’s daughter Natasha.

Natasha, 23, beamed JoJo on her Instagram stories, insisting that the newest generation had “zero spines.”

“With respect, someone saying no to taking a picture with you is not a ‘rough experience,'” Natasha posted on her Instagram Stories on Thursday.

“This generation is so sensitive and has no spine. Grow up,’ she said. “There are bigger problems in the world than this.”

Natasha appeared to refer to comments made by JoJo, who said Tuesday that she had a “rough experience” with Candace.

“You know, I had a difficult experience when I was little,” said JoJo in a video obtained by Page six. “I was 11, and I was a big fan, and I wanted a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

The JoJo-Candace controversy erupted earlier this week, after the former Dance Moms star called the Fuller House actress the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met in a now viral TikTok clip.

Bure revealed on Tuesday that she called Siwa about the matter, explaining why she publicly called the actress “rude.”

The Full House star said Siwa told her the comment stemmed from an incident when the pair met on a red carpet when the former Dance Moms star was just 11 years old. Siwa claimed that she asked Bure for a photo at the time, but Bure told her “not for a while” and then never came back for the photo, despite the fact that she went to take photos with others.

Bure, a devout Christian, admitted the teen’s story “broke her heart,” revealing that she apologized to Siwa, telling her, “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Please know that as a mother it breaks my heart that I made you feel this way.”

The actress added that Siwa had told her she never intended for the video to go viral, and that she actually thought Bure was a nice person.

“All right on the JoJo front,” Candace said after summarizing their conversation.

She capped off the video by offering a lesson — advising that, whatever one’s intentions, anyone with social media followers should be aware of what they’re saying.

But in video obtained by Page sixJoJo claimed the actress “didn’t share all the details of the meeting.”

“It’s one of those memories that little 11-year-old me had. And it was at the after party that she didn’t want a picture with me,” she explained on Thursday.

“And I was okay with that, but then I turned around and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that really upset me.

Revelation: Meanwhile, JoJo recently revealed the real reason behind her recent hair transformation, admitting during a now viral TikTok video that she developed a bald spot from the ‘stress’ of filming reality show Dance Moms as a child.

“It’s just one of those memories that when you’re little someone says something to you and you never forget it as long as you live.”

“We talked for about 10 minutes and it was sweet. She apologized and we chatted and it was cool. It was fun,” she added.

Meanwhile, JoJo recently revealed the real reason behind her recent hair transformation, admitting during a now viral TikTok video that she developed a bald spot from the “stress” of filming reality show Dance Moms as a child.

The star took to the video-sharing app to share her hair loss after fans started noticing a bald spot near her hairline.

After acknowledging their comments, JoJo went on to straighten out the truth about what caused her hair loss, revealing that it was caused by a “stress rash” she developed while filming the hit Lifetime show.

“Stress rash on my head when I used Dance Moms didn’t stop my hair,” she captioned the clip.

When a fan wondered if the spot was due to Siwa sporting her signature “tight ponytails,” the So You Think You Can Dance jury clarified in another clip: “I thought I’d explain this. So no, it’s not actually from the ponytails.’

Siwa then looked at the spot where she usually wore her ponytail, pointing out that the bald spot “wasn’t pulled out at all.”

She then said, “When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash here at Dance Moms. I’d pick at it all day and I’d damage every hair follicle there ever was.’

“So now I carry her love with me. There,” she added, pointing to the spot.

JoJo showed the bald spot when she stepped out on Tuesday, dressed in blue sweat with her blond hair slicked over her head.