Jojo Siwa spotted in LA following controversy over her not liking the word lesbian

Jojo Siwa was spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday following a minor controversy over her take on the term lesbian, saying her initial comments were “meaning nothing bad.”

The 19-year-old YouTube star wore a white rainbow-patterned top over black shorts with red Converse Chuck Taylor highs. She had tied up her blonde locks and carried a water bottle with a Gucci backpack on the weekend getaway in Southern California.

The Omaha, Nebraska native made headlines when he spoke to Yahoo! To live July 25, when she said she wasn’t a fan of the word lesbian.

“I don’t like the word itself,” said Siwa. “It’s just, like ‘lesbian,’ it’s like a lot … at the end of the day, that’s what I am.”

In the interview, Siwa also expressed her views on misconceptions when it comes to gender identity and sexuality.

“You can be queer and girly,” she said. “I think that’s one thing, lesbians are often considered male. If you’re a lesbian, you should say, “Do you want to be a boy?” That is not the case. There are plenty of very feminine lesbians.’

After a number of comments on social media, the Dance Moms alum took to TikTok Friday to clarify her thoughts on the word, saying it was “not a word I’m ashamed to say or ashamed to say in any way.” identify.

The Dance Moms alum was in a good mood when she got out of her car on the summer day

“I never said lesbian is a dirty word and I would never say it’s a dirty word because it isn’t,” Siwa said. “It’s not a bad word… if someone talks to me about my sexuality, I just say I’m gay. I don’t hate the word lesbian … it’s not the word that rolls off my tongue, if that makes sense.’

On Sunday, Siwa raised the subject again, saying she is “proud to identify with” the word lesbian and that it is a part of her life, adding that “it wasn’t meant badly.”

She said her use of the word has to do with her language preferences, because “it’s easier for” [her] to say that [she’s] homo.

“I don’t say the word lesbian because it’s a lot for me to say, but it means nothing to me but a mouthful.”

Siwa came out on LGBTQ last year, telling People of the terminology she prefers to use: ‘I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it covers it up or queer because I think the keyword is cool.

‘I like gays. Technically I’d say I’m pansexual because that’s how I’ve always been all my life, my human is my human.’