JoJo Siwa shows her support for XOMG Pop by attending a taping of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

JoJo Siwa was spotted Wednesday during a taping of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.

The 19-year-old professional dancer smiled widely as she was screened by security before making her way to the program’s main production room.

The media personality’s appearance also served to promote her girl group XOMG Pop, who previously auditioned for the program.

Show up: JoJo Siwa was spotted Wednesday at a recording of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena

Siwa wore a neon green t-shirt with a graphic print of her girl group.

The YouTube personality contrasted the light tone of her top with jet black Nike sweatpants.

The Nickelodeon star added some color to her look with a set of brightly colored trainers.

Her long blond hair was partially tied up and fell to her shoulders and back.

Showing her support: Siwa wore a neon green T-shirt with a graphic print of her girl group XOMG Pop

Siwa co-founded XOMG Pop with her mother Jessalyn, who appeared on Dance Moms.

The members of the group were scouted by the professional dancer during Siwa’s Dance Pop Revolution.

The group auditioned during the premiere of the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, in which they performed their song Candy Hearts.

Onstage: The group auditioned for the premiere of the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, performing their song Candy Hearts

The dancers received high praise from the judges and passed their audition.

Siwa shared a photo with the members of XOMG Pop on her Instagram account earlier this month.

She also wrote a long post to express her admiration and admiration for the performers in the group.

The dancer wrote: ‘I love these 7 children more than anyone knows and I am so grateful to be able to share their magic with all of you.’

In awe: Earlier this month, Siwa shared a photo with the members of XOMG Pop on her Instagram account

The media personality also wrote that she was impressed by the steps the members of XOMG Pop were making.

“I’m so proud of everything these kids have accomplished in the past year and I’m so ready for the future of this group,” she wrote.

Siwa concluded by saying that ‘you 7 are the best and I am so grateful to call you all my little sisters.’