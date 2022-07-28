JoJo Siwa reveals she has a BALD spot due to ‘stress rash’ caused by Dance Moms

JoJo Siwa has revealed the real reason behind her recent hair transformation, admitting during a now viral TikTok video that she developed a bald spot from the “stress” of filming reality show Dance Moms as a child.

The 19-year-old took to the video-sharing app to share her hair loss after fans started noticing a bald patch near her hairline.

After acknowledging their comments, JoJo went on to straighten out the truth about what caused her hair loss, revealing that it was caused by a “stress rash” she developed while filming the hit Lifetime show.

“Stress rash on my head when I used Dance Moms didn’t stop my hair,” she captioned the clip.

Can you see it: JoJo Siwa has revealed that her time on Dance Moms left her with a bald spot?

When a fan wondered if the spot was due to Siwa wearing her signature “tight ponytails,” the So You Think You Can Dance jury clarified in another clip, “I thought I’d explain this. So no, it’s not actually from the ponytails.’

Siwa then looked at the spot where she usually wore her ponytail, pointing out that the bald spot “wasn’t pulled out at all.”

She then said, “When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash here at Dance Moms. I’d pick at it all day, and I’d damage every hair follicle that’s ever been there.”

“So now I carry her love with me. There,” she added, pointing to the spot.

Breakout star: Siwa starred in seasons five and six of the hit Lifetime series after she turned 11

Not what you think: She posted a TikTok video about the hair loss and revealed that the bald spot was not caused by her famous ponytails

Feeling the pressure: Siwa explained that she picked her hair while training as a dancer on the reality series ‘all day’

Born Joelle Joanie Siwa, the reality star launched her career at the age of nine when she became a top five finalist in Lifetime’s dance show, Abby’s Ultimate Dance competition.

The hit series was a spin-off of the hit series Dance Moms starring Abby Lee Miller, and soon the tween was signed up to star in seasons five and six of the hit Lifetime series after she turned eleven.

The show followed dance studio owner Miller as she trained young dancers — usually between the ages of 6 and 15 — to become professional dancers and compete nationally.

During this time, Siwa became a star in her own right as viewers became obsessed with her brutal confrontations with the often blunt dance instructor.

Tough times: Siwa told fans ‘damaged’ every hair follicle there ever was during that time

Intense: Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller came under fire for hurling “verbal abuse” at the show’s young dancers, with the backlash ultimately leading to its cancellation

Miller has since come under fire for hurling “verbal abuse” at the young dancers, including Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler, with the backlash ultimately leading to the show’s cancellation.

However, Siwa has remained close to Miller, who has been wheelchair-bound since undergoing spinal surgery after being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in April 2018.

The Boomerang singer shocked followers in April when she donned her infamous bow ponytail for a new pixie cut.

After experimenting with a number of different hair colors and styles for two years after she turned 16, the Nickelodeon star debuted her new pixie cut with fringed sides on TikTok with Demi Lovato’s Cool For the Summer playing in the background.

Big change: Siwa left fans speechless with her recent hair transformation, which saw her chop off her signature bow ponytail

“Mayyyyy did something today,” the pop star teased on her social media accounts with images of her signature locks being clipped.

Her reveal nearly broke the internet as her fans flocked to the comments to share their shock at the surprising new look.

Meanwhile, Siwa recently went viral for a TikTok video claiming that Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, 46, was the rudest celebrity she’d ever met — prompting Bure to explain what happened.

Bure took to Instagram to explain that she had “no idea” why Siwa said that, and eventually got a hold of her and found out why.

Ouch! Siwa recently called Candace Cameron Bure the ‘rudest celebrity’ she’d ever met in a now viral TikTok video

The Fuller House star revealed that Siwa told her, “You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old.

“And we were all on the red carpet and I’d come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not now,’ and then you continued what you were doing and taking pictures with other people on the red carpet.’

Siwa admitted that Bure wasn’t “mean” about it, but she was only 11 years old and she remembered it.

Bure added: “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Please know that as a mother it breaks my heart that I made you feel this way.”

The Hallmark star said things were “all good on the JoJo front” now, adding that Siwa told her she never intended for the video to go as viral as it did, and that she’s Bure actually found a nice person.

‘It breaks my heart that I made you feel this way’: Bure later revealed that she contacted Siwa and after her video and apologized for ‘breaking her heart’ during their brief interaction nearly 10 years ago

However, Siwa doubled down on her claims at a red carpet appearance on Wednesday night.

“You know, I had a difficult experience when I was little,” Siwa, 19, told Page sixto confirm the story Bure, 46, detailed on Tuesday.

“I was 11, and I was a big fan, and I wanted a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” Siwa said.

“I’ll say just because I had a bad experience doesn’t mean she’s a terrible person,” the social media star said, “I think it was just an awkward time for her, and little 11- I was just so excited and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human being ever.’

“It was just, you know, it was a tough experience for me,” she added.