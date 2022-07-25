JoJo Siwa reveals Full house actress Candace Cameron Bure is the ‘rudest celebrity’ she has met

JoJo Siwa uploaded a new TikTok video to her 42.2 million followers earlier on Sunday, which has since caused quite a stir.

The Boomerang singer, 19, targeted the video at Hollywood gangs and labeled Candace Cameron Bure, 46, the rudest celebrity she’d met.

Since the dancer shared the clip, the reel has gained over 14 million views and over 800,000 likes.

Viral: JoJo Siwa, 19, posted a TikTok video on Sunday that has since gone viral by her name Candace Cameron, 46, the rudest celebrity she’s met

Candace is known for her role as DJ Tanner on the hit series Full House, as well as reprising the role on the reboot, Fuller House.

The Hallmark actress is known for playing kind and loving characters on screen. But JoJo claims that Candace isn’t that nice in real life.

In the TikTok video, the Dancing With The Stars competitor kept photos on her phone of celebrities while explaining in captions how she felt about them.

Not on good terms? The star shared that she and Candace may not have met exactly in the best way, but no reason has been discussed; Candace seen in 2019

Positive: After exposing the rudest star she’s met, the dancer revealed that the coolest celeb she met was Elton John

She turned her phone towards the camera to show pictures of the stars, but then quickly flipped the screen back toward her, making it difficult to see the pictures at first.

Viewers could pause and take screenshots to confirm who the social media star was referring to.

At the beginning of the clip, JoJo immediately started by exposing Candace as the rudest celebrity she’d come across.

Crush: The Dancing With The Stars competitor revealed that her celebrity is in love with Euphoria actress, Zendaya

Another Reveal: After Revealing the Rudest Star She Met, JoJo Posted SpongeBob SquarePants as the Celeb Who ‘Get Her Dirty’

She mentioned other stars in her role, but on a more positive note, she revealed that Zendaya was her celebrity crush, Miley Cyrus as the nicest celebrity and Elton John as the coolest.

Nickelodeon cartoon, SpongeBob SquarePants, was exposed as the “celeb who got me dirty.” JoJo previously stated that she was not invited to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, which were postponed in April this year.

The YouTuber may have seen Candace at the 2016 Fuller House premiere, according to Page sixbut has not publicly confirmed when or where an unfortunate interaction occurred.

According to the publication, the two appeared on Dancing With The Stars, but in different seasons.

Chance meeting: JoJo and Candace may have met at the Fuller House premiere in 2016; seem in april

Successful: Candance is known not only for her role as a DJ on Full House, but also a Hallmark channel star

JoJo jumped to stardom when she appeared on Dance Moms, and also sang hits such as Boomerang and Hold The Drama.

In a recent interview about The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallonthe young star revealed the next step she would like to take in her career.

“So my dream is to one day play Lady Gaga in a biopic of her life. If not, my next dream is to be her backup dancer for one day,” she explained.