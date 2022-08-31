JoJo Siwa recalls the time Justin Bieber was rude to her when he told her to ‘burn’ her car

She recently called Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met.

Now JoJo Siwa has called out another star who once eclipsed her.

The 19-year-old reality star poked fun at Justin Bieber after he suggested she “burn” her colorful and custom BMW in 2018.

Not again! JoJo Siwa yelled out Justin Bieber

JoJo took to TikTok this weekend and posted a video where she remembers the incident with the message “POV you’re Justin Bieber when I got my first car…” superimposed over the clip.

The video contained audio of a young woman instructing a man to burn something.

‘Did I say I stood there looking stupid? No, I said burn it,’ she ordered.

JoJo stood in front of a screenshot of the Instagram post showing her new car, along with a photo of Justin’s comment circled in red as the audio played.

Do you remember when?

The drama all started in 2018 when JoJo posted a photo of her new vehicle that she had received as a Christmas present.

Justin said ‘Burn it’ twice.

The comment even caught the eye of JoJo’s mom Jessalyn Siwa, who replied to the hitmaker, “Burn your own stuff,” she posted, along with a laughing crying emoji.

The Sorry singer later insisted he had no intention of being “malicious or mean,” while clarifying the comment on Twitter.

Set on fire:

Zoom-zoom!

“@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you, it was the car and the colors I didn’t like, I really hope you didn’t think it was evil or mean spicy,” he tweeted.

JoJo stopped rumors of a feud between her and Justin in 2019.

‘I don’t think there is’ [a feud],’ she continued The Kyle and Jackie O Show. “My car is great,” she added with a laugh.

The former Dance Moms star explained that she and Justin tried to bury the hatchet by having the Baby singer perform at her 16th birthday party, but unfortunately the performance fell through.

Is it too late to say sorry now?

“We tried to make it happen and he would, but he was out of town,” she explained.

JoJo calling Justin comes on the heels of her recent feud with Candace Cameron Bure.

The drama between Cameron Bure and Siwa kicked off late last month when the teen posted a video on TikTok featuring her flashy photos of celebrities who met the criteria of topics like the “cutest,” “coolest” and her “celebrity crush.”

Uh-oh:

When she encountered the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met, Siwa quickly flipped her phone and revealed a photo of Cameron Bure on the set of Fuller House.

The actress responded to Siwa’s claim in her own Instagram video, sharing that she was “shocked” and “had no idea where it came from.”

“I immediately tried to contact her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DMed her because I didn’t know what was happening – I didn’t know!” she said, before revealing that she could finally talk to Siwa directly.

Sparking controversy:

“And we had a good talk,” Cameron Bure explained. ‘She said, ‘Hey, how are you?’ I said, “Well, I’ve been better, what happened?”

Siwa is said to have told Cameron Bure that she didn’t think her video showing the “dumb TikTok trend” would go viral and that she “didn’t think it was a big deal.”

Cameron Bure corrected her, saying it was “a big problem,” and asked what she’d done to her.

According to the Nebraska resident, Cameron Bure was rude to her on a Fuller House red carpet when the singer was 11 years old. “It was at the after party that she didn’t want to take a picture with me, and I was okay with that,” Siwa said. “But then I turned around and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids.”

The former co-host of The View claimed she only remembers ‘we met on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and it went really great. And she says, “Yeah, I know, it was great, and you’re super nice.”‘

Cameron Bure then apologized to Siwa for telling her “not now” when she asked for a photo, and that she felt “tough” after breaking her young heart.