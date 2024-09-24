JoJo Siwa leaves fans in splits after posing for a VERY racy cover shoot for LadyGunn magazine as it goes viral and continues to ignore her “child star” image

She’s not afraid to push boundaries and break away from her child star image with her rainbow-colored hair bow.

And now JoJo Siwa has surprised fans once again with her latest, very risqué magazine photo shoot.

Appearing on the cover of LadyGunn, the 21-year-old singer made sure to turn heads by flexing her muscles in a rhinestone-studded chest plate shaped like a toned male torso.

Pushing the boundaries even further, in a second take she paired a gold chest plate with a matching thong featuring rhinestones and phallic details.

Which sparked a wild reaction online and fans’ opinions were divided as her post quickly went viral.

Some wrote in reaction: “I actually don’t like this at all”; “It’s not a shame, I’m honestly confused”;

“I feel like JoJo has really lost her way and doesn’t know her own identity. She tries too hard and she’s not herself.”

“I understand that she is trying to shake off the teenage image but this is too much”;

‘JoJo, you still have time to delete this’;

‘What the fuck really?’

‘Jojo please stop, I’m scared’;

Jojo, you have so much potential. Why do you do what you do?

However, not all fans reacted negatively, as others defended the star and wrote: “Guys stop hating so much.”

Others added: ‘…

Which sparked a wild backlash online, with fans slamming JoJo’s team for mocking her while suggesting her career is being ruined.

However, not all fans reacted negatively, as others defended the star and wrote: ‘Guys stop hating people.’

“If this was gaga, everyone would eat it up”;

“Jojo is amazing and I’m here for it”; “WOW!! JOJO THE BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED ICON!!!!”

The new snaps come after JoJo spoke out about coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in January 2021 and the negative effect it had on her career.

Speaking about Demi Lovato’s Child Star documentary, JoJo told the singer: ‘I didn’t realise that any child stars, who are still child stars, had come out before.

“The president of the network called me and said: ‘What are we going to tell the children? What are we going to tell the children and the parents?’

“And he said, ‘Well, you need to call all the retailers and tell them you’re not going crazy.’ So I did, and I called all the retailers.”

