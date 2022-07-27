JoJo Siwa insists she had a ‘rough experience’ with Candace Cameron Bure when she was 11

JoJo Siwa has doubled down on her claims that Candace Cameron Bure was the rudest celebrity she’s ever met and confirmed reports of their clashing on a red carpet when Siwa was just 11.

“You know, I had a difficult experience when I was little,” Siwa, 19, told Page sixconfirming the story that Bure, 46, detailed yesterday about how she accidentally snubbed the then 11-year-old during a red carpet event.

“I was 11, and I was a big fan, and I wanted a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” said Siwa.

Siwa referred to an incident when she and Bure crossed paths at a Fuller House premiere. Siwa claimed that she asked Bure for a photo at the time, but Bure told her “not for a while” and then never came back for the photo, despite the fact that she went to take photos with others.

“I’ll say just because I had a bad experience doesn’t mean she’s a terrible person,” the social media star said, “I think it was just an awkward time for her, and little 11- I was just so excited and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human being ever.’

“It was just, you know, it was a tough experience for me,” she added.

The celebrity feud started after Siwa shared a TikTok on Sunday in which she claimed the whole house start was the rudest celebrity she had ever met.

She also named other stars in her role, but on a more positive note, revealing that Zendaya was her celebrity, Miley Cyrus was the nicest celebrity and Elton John was the coolest.

Siwa’s explanation came a day after Bure shared her side of the story on Instagram, saying she was “shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from.”

Bure said she found Siwa’s contact details through her agent and called her, saying “we had a good chat.”

Bure said Siwa told her she never intended for the video to go viral, and that she actually thought Bure was a nice person.

“I didn’t think it was going to go viral,” she said, explaining Siwa, “it was just a stupid TikTok trend and I didn’t think it was a big deal.”

Bure then recounted how Siwa said Bure seemed to reject her at the Fuller House premiere when she was 11.

Bure, a devout Christian, admitted the teen’s story “broke her heart,” revealing that she apologized to Siwa, telling her, “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Please know that as a mother it breaks my heart that I made you feel this way.”

Bure said she and Siwa had a “very good chat” and left her fans with some advice.

She capped off the video by offering a lesson – advising that, whatever one’s intentions, anyone with social media followers should be aware of what they’re saying.

“I think the lesson we can learn is to be mindful. That no matter how many followers you have, even a ten-second trending TikTok video can do some damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”