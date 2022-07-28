JoJo Siwa hits the red carpet for the Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series

Just days after creating controversy with a TikTok video calling Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s met, JoJo Siwa hit the red carpet.

The 19-year-old actress and dancer took to the red carpet on Wednesday for the season 3 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series.

Siwa guest-stars as Madison in the seventh episode of the new season, which debuts Wednesday on the Disney Plus streaming service.

Red carpet ready: Just days after creating controversy with a TikTok video calling Candace Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s met, JoJo Siwa hit the red carpet

Siwa was spotted wearing a sparkly silver cropped jacket showing off a small portion of her midriff, with rainbow tassels on the arms.

She had her curly blonde locks up with some colorful piercings for her red carpet look.

The teen star completed her look with rainbow pants and white sneakers for her outing.

JoJo’s look: Siwa was spotted wearing a sparkly silver cropped jacket that showed a small part of her midriff, with rainbow tassels on the arms

Siwa also hit the red carpet and posed with Olivia Rodrigo, who has been starring as Nini since the first season in 2019.

She also posed with Saylor Bell, who plays the new character Maddox in the third season on Disney Plus.

The outing comes days after Siwa went viral for her TikTok video in which she claimed that Full House star Candace Cameron Bure was the rudest celebrity she’d ever met…which prompted Bure to explain.

Olivia and JoJo: Siwa also walked the red carpet and posed with Olivia Rodrigo, who has been starring as Nini since the first season in 2019

Hugs: She also posed with Saylor Bell, who plays the new character Maddox in the third season on Disney Plus

Bure took to Instagram to explain that she had “no idea” why Siwa said that, and eventually got a hold of her and found out why.

Candace revealed that JoJo told her, “You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I’d come up to you and I said, “Can I have a picture with you?” and you said to me, ‘Not now,’ and then you continued what you were doing and taking pictures with other people on the red carpet.’

Siwa admitted that Bure wasn’t “mean” about it, but she was only 11 years old and she remembered it.

No idea: Bure took to Instagram to explain that she had “no idea” why Siwa said that, and eventually got her hands on her and found out why

Recall: Siwa admitted Bure wasn’t ‘mean’ about it, but she was only 11 years old and she remembered

Bure added: “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Please know that as a mother it breaks my heart that I made you feel this way.”

Candace said it was now “all good on the JoJo front.”

The actress added that Siwa had told her she never intended for the video to go viral, and that she actually thought Bure was a nice person.

All good: Candace said it was now ‘all good on the JoJo front’

Nice: The actress added that Siwa had told her she never intended for the video to go viral, and that she actually thought Bure was a nice person

JoJo and Olivia: Olivia Rodrigo poses with JoJo Siwa on the red carpet

Strike a pose: Olivia Rodrigo and JoJo Siwa hit the red carpet