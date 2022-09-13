JoJo Siwa has a new girlfriend! TikTok fans are furious Siwa is dating social media star Avery Cyrus

JoJo Siwa’s latest romance wreaks havoc on TikTok.

Siwa, 19, launched her relationship with new girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, late Monday night with a video on TikTok declaring she’s the “luckiest girl.”

While some JoJo fans filled the comments with good wishes, others are outraged that Avery switched so quickly from another TikToker, Soph Mosca.

There’s no doubt that Siwa and Cyrus are thrilled after seeing the new America’s Got Talent jury video.

In a video titled “the moment vs the picture,” JoJo filmed her and Avery posing for snaps in an arcade photo booth.

She then shared the black and white pencil drawings from the booth. The duo giggled, stared lovingly at each other wearing baseball caps backwards, and mostly kissed.

The video came a day after Cyrus, 22, shared a series of photos with Siwa on Instagram with the caption, “Best photo dump ever.”

She also posted a video to her 7.9 million TikTok followers showing that she traveled all the way from Florida to Los Angeles to give Siwa a hug.

Fans have flooded the reactions on both Avery and JoJo’s social media pages with upset to see the pair seemingly showing off their newfound relationship so shortly after Cyrus split from her ex.

Another said: ‘The plot twist I didn’t need’

And several people questioned the timing: ‘Has it been a month already?’, ‘This has all gone so fast #teamsoph’ and ‘At least keep it private for a few more months to let her heal’.

Avery was previously in a relationship with another TikTok star, Soph Mosca, for two years, and the young social media starlets even lived together.

They announced their split in early August, and JoJo made more frequent appearances on Avery’s TikTok feed not long after, though it’s unclear when it became romantic.

“To my friends and followers, I just wanted to let everyone know that Avery and I have decided to take a break from our relationship,” Soph wrote in a social media post.

“We both want to focus on ourselves now and I’m hopeful that one day we will find our way back to each other.

“I still love her very much. I would like to ask you to respect our space as we heal and move forward. Love, Sophie.’

In her statement, Avery added: “If you haven’t heard, Soph and I have decided to split up. I ask that you please respect us and our feelings. I love you so much.’

Followers immediately assumed the breakup was messy and the former couple ended up sharing a humorous TikTok to prove they didn’t “hate” each other.

JoJo, meanwhile, broke up with her ex, Kylie Prew, 18, almost two months ago.

The J Team actress commented on the social media split: “If you love something, let it go, if it comes back… [white heart emoji] [infinity emoji]’

The former couple met on a cruise in 2020 and publicly showed their relationship in February 2021.

The pair had previously ended business, splitting up in October 2021 and then publicly reuniting with an Instagram post.