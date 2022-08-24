WhatsNew2Day
JoJo Siwa gets coffee before supporting girl group XOMG Pop at America’s Got Talent

Entertainment
By Merry

JoJo Siwa Gets Her Caffeine Fix Before Supporting Girl Group XOMG Pop On America’s Got Talent…After Recent Breakup With Kylie Prew

By Trevin Lund For Dailymail.Com

Published: 00:43, 25 August 2022 | Updated: 00:47, August 25, 2022

JoJo Siwa was spotted on Wednesday with two Starbucks iced coffees on his way to a taping of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.

The 19-year-old pop singer shone in a Gucci stonewashed denim shirt with mother-of-pearl poppers, navy blue Alo yoga shorts and shiny gold Alexander McQueen Tread Slick Metallic Lace-Up Sneaker Boots.

Her long blond hair was pulled back in two ponytails and accented with colorful rhinestones on the crown of her head and along her earlobes.

Shine on: JoJo Siwa was spotted on Wednesday grabbing coffee, wearing a Gucci stonewashed denim shirt and shiny gold Alexander McQueen shoes on her way to Americas Got Talent

The dancer kept her makeup natural with a touch of pink on her cheeks and a bit of eyeliner, the star sparkled with rhinestones in her hair.

The sighting comes after JoJo divorces her ex-partner Kylie Prew, 18, almost two months ago.

The J Team actress said on social media about the split with her ex: ‘If you love something, let it go, if it comes back… [white heart emoji] [infinity emoji]’

Juggling act: the dancer carefully balanced two iced coffees and a bag of goodies in sunny Pasadena

The former couple met on a cruise in 2020 and publicly showed their relationship in February 2021.

The breakup doesn’t seem to be slowing down Siwa as she made her first public appearance last week since the split two months ago and returns for another shot of AGT.

The Boomerang hitmaker previously spoke about her love for Kylie, stating that being in love is “a lot of fun.”

Happy Present: The pop star arrived with costumes, makeup and props for her girl group XOMG

The pair had previously ended business, splitting up in October 2021 and then publicly reuniting with an Instagram post.

JoJo and her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, discovered talented young artists and created the teen pop group XOMG Pop during her Dance Pop Revolution tour.

The girl group sang their new original song Merry Go Round on Tuesday night as they appeared on America’s Got Talent for the second time in Season 17 with JoJo cheering in support.

Unload the Lambo: Siwa and her mother, Jessalyn, who appeared on Dance Moms, co-founded the XOMG Pop group

Show her support! Siwa made waves with her girl group XOMG Pop 'They took what I gave them, took what my mom gave them and ran away with them'

Time heals: This isn't the first time the couple ended things when they first broke up in October 2021 and reunited in a loving Instagram post

