JoJo Siwa gets coffee before supporting girl group XOMG Pop at America’s Got Talent

JoJo Siwa was spotted on Wednesday with two Starbucks iced coffees on his way to a taping of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California.

The 19-year-old pop singer shone in a Gucci stonewashed denim shirt with mother-of-pearl poppers, navy blue Alo yoga shorts and shiny gold Alexander McQueen Tread Slick Metallic Lace-Up Sneaker Boots.

Her long blond hair was pulled back in two ponytails and accented with colorful rhinestones on the crown of her head and along her earlobes.

The dancer kept her makeup natural with a touch of pink on her cheeks and a bit of eyeliner, the star sparkled with rhinestones in her hair.

The sighting comes after JoJo divorces her ex-partner Kylie Prew, 18, almost two months ago.

The J Team actress said on social media about the split with her ex: ‘If you love something, let it go, if it comes back… [white heart emoji] [infinity emoji]’

The former couple met on a cruise in 2020 and publicly showed their relationship in February 2021.

The breakup doesn’t seem to be slowing down Siwa as she made her first public appearance last week since the split two months ago and returns for another shot of AGT.

The Boomerang hitmaker previously spoke about her love for Kylie, stating that being in love is “a lot of fun.”

The pair had previously ended business, splitting up in October 2021 and then publicly reuniting with an Instagram post.

JoJo and her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, discovered talented young artists and created the teen pop group XOMG Pop during her Dance Pop Revolution tour.

The girl group sang their new original song Merry Go Round on Tuesday night as they appeared on America’s Got Talent for the second time in Season 17 with JoJo cheering in support.

Show her support! Siwa caused a furore with her girl group XOMG Pop ‘They took what I gave them, took what my mom gave them and ran away with them’