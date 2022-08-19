JoJo Siwa flashes smile in Pasadena with mom Jessalyn after split with ex Kylie Prew revealed split

JoJo Siwa looked cheerful and smiled as she stepped into Pasadena, California with her mother on Thursday.

It marked the first time the 19-year-old former Dance Moms star had been seen since her former flame, Kylie Prew, 18, revealed they broke up two months ago during a recent TikTok live.

The Bop singer was dressed in colorful hues as she walked to a studio, wearing a purple printed jogger, a red and white baseball shirt with the logo of her girl group XOMG, and a rainbow cap and red sneakers.

Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup.

Dancer Jessalyn’s mother, 47, kept the colorful theme in a black and white t-shirt and pants with a multicolored knee-length jacket.

Her blond hair was styled in loose curls and she wore a bright red lip.

The J Team actress has not commented on the split since her ex shared the news on social media.

The former couple first met on a cruise in 2020 and went public with their relationship in February 2021.

In a live video on TikTok, Kylie told her followers, “Someone just asked me if I was single. I’m. I’ve been single for almost two months, and it’s okay, it’s not deep, I promise. Everything is fine. Not everything has to be messy and dirty. Because it isn’t. And I just wanted to clear the air.’

She added: ‘We are both safe and happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t have to be a drama, because that just creates unwanted fear for everyone, especially if they’re like me.’

This isn’t the first time the pair have ended things when they first split up in October 2021 before Kylie and the Dancing With The Stars alum stated they had reunited in an adorable Instagram post.

On a social media post from them at Disneyland, JoJo wrote: “If you love something, let it go, if it comes back… [white heart emoji] [infinity emoji]’

The ‘Boomerang’ hitmaker also spoke about her love for Kylie on the record, calling being in love “a lot of fun.”

JoJo said, “I’m in a relationship and I’m very happy and very fortunate to be loved. It’s been a lot of fun.’

She continued: “I think something great has been, is that it’s been so honest, and I think that’s a mistake I’ve made in the past, maybe trying to be something that maybe I wasn’t. But this is just so pure and so honest, and it’s so real and it feels like I/we are right.’

JoJo was spotted on Wednesday with a big smile on a recording of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California, supporting her girl group XOMG Pop.

JoJo co-founded XOMG Pop along with her mother Jessalyn, 47, who was featured on Dance Moms.

The group auditioned during the premiere of the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, in which they performed their song Candy Hearts.